Final Update to “Marvel’s Avengers” Coming on March 31st

After two-and-a-half years and 12 of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, the final update to Marvel’s Avengers will be made on March 31st.
- The official blog for the game from Crystal Dynamics announced that Update 2.8 will be the final update to the popular game.
- Additionally, all official support for the game will end on September 30, 2023.
- The blog does make it clear that the game will still be available to play in both solo player and online multiplayer modes.
- It has also been announced that Update 2.7, which introduced the Winter Soldier Hero and Cloning Lab Omega-Level Threat, was the final new content added to the game and 2.8 will simply include all final balance updates.
- The cosmetics marketplace will also be closed with the final update and credits will no longer be purchasable and all remaining Credit balances will be converted into in-game resources to aid ongoing adventures.
- A table was shared to explain the resources that will be granted based on existing Credit balances:
- On the bright side, all the game’s Marketplace, Challenge Card, and Shipment cosmetic content available to all players for free.
- Every single Outfit, Takedown, Emote, and Nameplate from the Marketplace, Challenge Cards, and Shipments will be free for all players from this date onwards if you own a copy of the game.
More on Marvel’s Avengers:
- Marvel’s Avengers is a third-person, action-adventure game that combines an original, cinematic story with single-player and cooperative gameplay.
- Assemble into a team of up to four players online, master abilities, customize a roster of Heroes, and defend the Earth from escalating threats.
