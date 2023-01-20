Final Update to “Marvel’s Avengers” Coming on March 31st

After two-and-a-half years and 12 of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, the final update to Marvel’s Avengers will be made on March 31st.

The official blog

Additionally, all official support for the game will end on September 30, 2023.

The blog does make it clear that the game will still be available to play in both solo player and online multiplayer modes.

It has also been announced that Update 2.7, which introduced the Winter Soldier Hero and Cloning Lab Omega-Level Threat, was the final new content added to the game and 2.8 will simply include all final balance updates.

The cosmetics marketplace will also be closed with the final update and credits will no longer be purchasable and all remaining Credit balances will be converted into in-game resources to aid ongoing adventures.

A table was shared to explain the resources that will be granted based on existing Credit balances:

On the bright side, all the game’s Marketplace, Challenge Card, and Shipment cosmetic content available to all players for free.

Every single Outfit, Takedown, Emote, and Nameplate from the Marketplace, Challenge Cards, and Shipments will be free for all players from this date onward

More on Marvel’s Avengers: