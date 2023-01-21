Video: Vocal Seoul Performs During Disney California Adventure Lunar New Year Festivities

Guests visiting Disney California Adventure to celebrate the Lunar New Year festivities can take in a performance by A Capella group, Vocal Seoul, which you can check out in our video below!

As part of the festivities of the Lunar New Year celebrations at Disney California Adventure, guests visiting the park can take in a performance by A Capella group, Vocal Seoul.

Made up of five members, the talented singers perform numerous contemporary titles, as well as a Disney tune or two.

Fans of Pixar Animation Studios’ Turning Red are sure to enjoy one of their songs, as its the groups adaptation of “Nobody Like U” from the film’s fictitious boy band, 4*Town.

The Lunar New Year Celebration is taking place from January 20th through February 15th, 2023 at Disney California Adventure at the Disneyland Resort

Disney California Adventure will usher in the Lunar New Year with a joyous tribute to Chinese, Korean and Vietnamese cultures with a multicultural celebration filled with auspicious wishes for the new year.

In 2023, we celebrate the Year of the Rabbit. The Chinese zodiac calendar plays a significant role in shaping the traditions, holidays and foods enjoyed in Asian communities all over the globe. In Chinese culture, the rabbit has the unique characteristic of waiting for an opportune moment and then leaping into action. More than any other zodiac animal, the rabbit symbolizes luck.

Disney will also be recognizing the Vietnamese zodiac calendar during the Lunar New Year celebration, which marks 2023 as the Year of the Cat.

To celebrate both the Year of the Cat and the Year of the Rabbit, guests can also meet and greet with both Oswald the Lucky Rabbit and Ortensia the Cat in the Paradise Gardens Park dining area. You can check out our photos and videos of that experience here.