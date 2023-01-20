Photos: Oswald and Ortensia Make Lunar New Year Debut at Disney California Adventure

The Lunar New Year Celebration has begun at Disney California Adventure, bringing with it the Disneyland Resort debut of Ortensia the Cat, the girlfriend of Oswald the Lucky Rabbit. Both are now appearing daily for the festival in newly created costumes celebrating the Year of the Rabbit.

Ortensia and Oswald appear dressed in their Lunar New Year attire in Paradise Gardens Park, where they will take turns posing for photos and signing autographs. Oswald wears custom embroidered shorts in rich golds with an ocean wave motif and a matching hat.

Ortensia wears a golden skirt with lotus, apricot and peach flowers inspired by the traditional Vietnamese ao dai gown and a matching Vietnamese khan dong headpiece embroidered in reds, pinks and golds.

The couple even make an appearance in Mulan’s Lunar New Year Procession!

Watch Mulan's Lunar New Year Procession at Disney California Adventure | 2023:

Banners welcome Oswald and Ortensia, celebrating the Year of the Rabbit and the Year of the Cat, respectively.

Also appearing in the Gazebo are Mulan and Mushu, of course meeting when their grand procession is not taking place.

Some other Disney characters also appear throughout Paradise Gardens, dressed in their Lunar New Year finest. We spotted Pluto showing off his hat!

It’s not a true celebration unless Mickey and Minnie are there, also sporting their Lunar New Year outfits.

