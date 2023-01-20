Photos/Video: Oswald and Ortensia Join Mulan’s Lunar New Year Procession at Disney California Adventure

The centerpiece of the Lunar New Year Celebration at Disney California Adventure is Mulan’s Lunar New Year Procession, a vibrant performance hosted by Mulan and Mushu, that features dozens of spirited parade performers as they honor family, friendship, and the potential for a fortune-filled new year.

We caught a performance of Mulan’s Lunar New Year Procession today. Featuring Oswald the Lucky Rabbit for the Year of the Rabbit and Ortensia the Cat for the Year of the Cat, the procession also features Chip, Dale, Mulan, Mushu, Goofy, and plenty of dancers as they wind their way through the Paradise Gardens Park area of the park.

And this year, the procession extends throughout all of Disney California Adventure along the parade route from Paradise Gardens through Hollywood Land.

Oswald the Lucky Rabbit and Ortensia the Cat both appear in the Procession, in addition to appearing for meet and greets.

As always, Mulan and Mushu are center-stage.

Watch Mulan's Lunar New Year Procession at Disney California Adventure | 2023:

Stay tuned to Laughing Place for more from the opening day of the Lunar New Year Celebration at Disney California Adventure!