Judy Hopps Joins Shanghai Disney Resort’s Traditional Eye-dotting Ceremony on the First Day of the Year of the Rabbit

Shanghai Disney Resort celebrated the first day of the Year of the Rabbit this morning with a traditional lion eye-dotting ceremony. For the first time ever, Zootopia’s Judy Hopps, along with Nick Wilde, joined Mickey and Minnie for this auspicious time-honored ceremony to spread fortune and prosperity to guests from near and far.

What’s Happening:

Joe Schott, President and General Manager of Shanghai Disney Resort, together with Mickey, dotted the eyes of two lions, awakening them as they bring best wishes and luck to everyone. Guests from across the country joined this special moment as they embrace travel and celebrate the magic of togetherness at the resort.

As the resort “hops” into the Year of the Rabbit, guests will be treated to a lineup of special offerings themed to Spring Festival, one of the year’s most important holidays.

The festivities will run until February 10th, immersing guests in the unique New Year atmosphere with specially-designed Spring Festival-themed décor, exciting performances, festive activities, culinary delights, celebratory merchandise, and much more.

In honor of this year’s zodiac animal, Judy received her very own mosaic

Mickey Avenue has once again become a hub of celebration throughout the Spring Festival period. Guests can meet Mickey and his pals dressed in their finest Spring Festival outfits as well as pose for photos in front of stylish photo backdrops.

As a surprise for the Spring Festival celebration, guests will be able to catch Judy at selfie spots on Mickey Avenue for the first time, making for one-of-a-kind memories for the Year of the Rabbit.

As one of the most popular activities at Shanghai Disneyland, the Garden of the Twelve Friends has been transformed into the “New Year Wishing Garden” again this year.

The resort continues the popular New Year “wish” tradition by inviting guests to write down their wishes on special rabbit-shaped cards adorned with pictures of Judy or StellaLou to hang in designated locations within the garden. Limited quantities of the special wish cards will be available each day during the New Year.

To help ring in the Year of the Rabbit, the Spring Festival Drum Ceremony, another resort Spring Festival tradition, will be held in the Gardens of Imagination every morning. Presented by Mickey and Minnie and joined by Judy for the first time, the drums will energetically and rhythmically send season’s greetings and good wishes to guests each day.

Bringing the fun and excitement of the holiday, various entertainment options designed to ignite the celebration are available for guests to experience, including the high-stepping “Mickey Avenue Shanghai Swing!” which features Mickey and his friends dressed in Spring Festival outfits, joined by dancers in vintage Shanghai-style clothing.

As a spectacular highlight of the Spring Festival celebration, the nightly fireworks display celebrating the theme of “Our Families” brings guests together with loved ones to enjoy an all-around experience of splendor and magnificence.

What’s more, a special element in the show will continue through to the Lantern Festival on February 5th, featuring a firework design that writes the Chinese character for “Rabbit” in the night sky.

The festive atmosphere extends beyond Shanghai Disneyland to Disneytown. In addition to the festive and eye-catching Mickey-shaped lanterns, guests visiting Disneytown will also have a chance to encounter the uplifting lion dance and dragon parade during the holidays as well as the Magic Glee Club singing joyful songs at the Marketplace stage, sharing blessings and wishes of good fortune to guests for the coming year.

Additionally, a wide variety of exciting experiences, including the Spring Festival Market, workshops, folk performances, and dance moments are waiting for guests in Disneytown on select days throughout the holidays, bringing happiness that fills each moment of the Spring Festival.