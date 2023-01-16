Judy Hopps Mosaic Added to the Garden of the Twelve Friends at Shanghai Disneyland

Shanghai Disneyland is celebrating the Year of the Rabbit, and central to the celebrations is Judy Hopps from Zootopia. A new mosaic mural of Judy Hopps has been installed in the park’s Garden of the Twelve Friends.

  • As one of the park’s beloved rabbit characters, Judy has received her very own mosaic amongst the twelve zodiac signs in the Garden of the Twelve Friends.
  • Echoing the year’s optimism and her “try everything” attitude, the mosaic depicts Judy cheerfully heading to the metropolis of Zootopia by train as the landmark skyline awaits, brimming with adventure.
  • The new Judy Hopps mosaic replaces the former mosaic of Thumper from Bambi.
  • Walt Disney Imagineer Leia Mi shared the following photos of the new mosaic on her Instagram page:

  • Additionally, guests will be able to catch Judy at selfie spots on Mickey Avenue, complete with a cheerful new overlay for the holidays that will make these photos a one-of-a-kind souvenir for the Year of the Rabbit.

