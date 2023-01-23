Disney Springs Restaurants Reveal Special Valentine’s Day Menu Items

Select restaurants at Disney Springs in Walt Disney World are inviting couples (or anyone who wishes to partake) to come enjoy special offerings and menu items.

What’s Happening:

Disney Springs, Walt Disney World’s shopping, dining, and entertainment district is celebrating Valentine’s Day, and numerous restaurants at the destination are getting in on the fun with special menus and culinary items.

Jaleo at Disney Springs

On Valentine’s Day, Jaleo at Disney Springs will offer a special Valentine’s Day menu, featuring a variety of Spanish tapas and desserts to share. Tapas Tartelleta de coliflor y caviar ($18)



Tartelette of cauliflower purée and Royal Ossetra Caviar

Cono de higado de pato con membrillo ($8 each)

Foie gras and quince paste cone

Carpaccio de Vieras con frambuesas y pétalos de rosa ($28)

Scallop carpaccio with raspberries and rose petals

Lubina a la pobre ($38)

Branzino with sliced potatoes and onions

Chuletón a la parrilla ($158)

32 oz. Josper grilled ribeye served with confit piquillo peppers 158

Dessert Sorbete de fresa y Cava con espuma de chocolate blanco ($16)



Strawberry Cava sorbet with white chocolate foam

Sopa de frutos rojos ($15)

Cold berry soup with olive oil yogurt ice cream

Morimoto Asia at Disney Springs

The pan-Asian destination by Iron Chef Masaharu Morimoto is offering a special menu on Feb. 14, Valentine’s Day, only: Appetizer 5 spice candied Ice fish “SHIRAUO AMEDAKI” ($18)



Japanese ice fish , 5 spice powder, Tobanjan and Ginger

Entrées Whole lobster lo mein noodle XO sauce ($50)



Whole lobster, lo mein noodle, Bok choy and Seafood XO sauce

Red Miso Glazed Faroe Island Salmon ($39)

Bok choy, Shaoxing gastrique, grilled rice cake and Morimoto duck broth

The Edison at Disney Springs

This nostalgic 20’s eatery with live entertainment nightly is offering a special menu on Feb. 14, Valentine’s Day, only: Entrée Butter poached lobster linguine ($42)



Sauteed broccolini, blistered, maine lobster, pistachio cream sauce

Dessert

Chocolate covered bacon ($22)

Maria & Enzo’s and Enzo’s Hideaway at Disney Springs

The Italian restaurant and neighboring speakeasy-inspired restaurant will offer a few specialty menu items on Feb. 14, only: Arancini al Tartufo ($19)



Black truffle risotto, fior di latte mozzarella, parmigiano crema

Short Rib Lasagna ($36)

Fresh egg pasta, red wine braised short rib, besciamella, ricotta, fior di latte mozzarella, parmigiano, stracchino, extra virgin olive oil

Torta di Pane al Cioccolato ($16)

﻿Brioche, dark chocolate custard, fresh raspberries