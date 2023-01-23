Photos – New ‘Olu Mel, Moana Merchandise Now Available at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort

We stopped by Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort at Walt Disney World today and took a look around the BouTiki to check out some new ‘Olu Mel and Moana merchandise.

First up, fans ot Disney’s Aulani Resort can pick up plenty of their mascot’s merchandise, including the ‘Olu Mel plush for $35.

You can also add ‘Olu Mel to your wardrobe with this new Spirit Jersey for $85.

Planning a trip to Disney’s Aulani? You’re going to want to pick up this ‘Olu Mel luggage tag for #15 first.

And finally, you can put all of your new ‘Olu Mel merchandise in this new reusable bag, which can also be purchased for $15.

And of course fans of Disney’s animated film Moana can also find some new merchandise in the BouTiki, including this new hoodie.

The hoodie not only features Moana herself, but also the logo for Disney's Polynesian Village Resort.

You can purchase this hoodie for $49.99.

And ou can start to plan out how far you’ll go with this beautiful new Moana notebook, available now for $29.99.

All of this new merchandise, and so much more, can be found in the BouTiki, in the main lobby of Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort.