Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023 Announces First Celebrity Guests, More Adult Tickets to Be Released

Lucasfilm’s official Star Wars fan gathering (organized by ReedPop) Star Wars Celebration will be returning to London this spring, and this morning we got our first list of celebrity guests who will be making appearances at the convention.

In addition to the celebrity names, Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023 also announced that additional single-day adult tickets will become available for the event at the end of this week.

What’s happening:

This morning the official Star Wars and Star Wars Celebration websites dropped two items of news about the upcoming Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023.

Perhaps the biggest news of the day regarding Star Wars Celebration is the first list of celebrity guests who will be making appearances at the convention.

These celebrity names include Anthony Daniels (who played the famously persnickety protocol droid C-3PO in dozens upon dozens of Star Wars movies, animated series, and other media), Ashley Eckstein (voice of Ahsoka Tano in Star Wars: The Clone Wars , Star Wars Rebels , and Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi ), Matt Lanter (voice of Anakin Skywalker in The Clone Wars ), Dee Bradley Baker (voice of the Clone Troopers in The Clone Wars , Rebels , and Star Wars: The Bad Batch ), Giancarlo Esposito (Moff Gideon in The Mandalorian ), Vivien Lyra Blair (young Princess Leia Organa in Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi ), and Indira Varma (Tala Durith in Obi-Wan Kenobi ).

(who played the famously persnickety protocol droid C-3PO in dozens upon dozens of Star Wars movies, animated series, and other media), (voice of Ahsoka Tano in , , and ), (voice of Anakin Skywalker in ), (voice of the Clone Troopers in , , and ), (Moff Gideon in ), (young Princess Leia Organa in ), and (Tala Durith in ). The second piece of news regarding Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023 is that additional single-day adult tickets will become available for the event starting this Friday, January 27th at 9:00 AM Pacific Time via SWCE23.com/tickets

What they’re saying:

StarWars.com: “StarWars.com is thrilled to announce the first of many talented celebrity guests who will appear at the convention. Official Pix will once again manage all autograph guests at the show. Stay tuned for mail-in and reservation details as well as more exciting announcements about other celebrity guests slated to appear.”

Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023 will be held from Friday, April 7th through Monday, April 10th at ExCeL London in England. For additional information, be sure to visit the official Star Wars Celebration website.