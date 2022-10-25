Key Art Revealed for Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023

Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023 will be held April 7–10, 2023, at ExCeL London, England. Starwars.com shared the key art for this exciting event.
What's Happening:
- Today, Lucasfilm and Reedpop unveiled the key art for Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023.
- This features a fleet of rebel ships, led by the Millennium Falcon, on course for the London skyline in a nod to Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, which marks its 40th anniversary next year.
- Amid the colorful backdrop, the ominous silhouette of the second Death Star looms.
- There are a limited number of tickets still available for this four-day event.
- As it gets closer, there will also be announcements for exclusive merchandise, panels, and special guests. Official Pix will once again manage all autograph guests at the show.