Heart of the Ocean Necklace, Sketchbook Set and More Featured in “Titanic” 25th Anniversary Collection at shopDisney

Perhaps you’re a casual Titanic fan who appreciates the story and 3+ hours of entertainment. Or maybe you’re obsessed and find yourself tearing up every single time you hear “My Heart Will Go On.” Either way, you can commemorate the 25th anniversary of Titanic with a new collection on shopDisney.

What’s Happening:

A day we never dreamed would arrive at Disney has come to pass, the celebration of the 25th anniversary of the epic film Titanic !

! No, you’re not missing something. Titanic was not released by Disney, but since the company acquired 20th Century Fox assets in 2019, the movie is now part of the Disney family. So naturally, shopDisney is celebrating the milestone anniversary with merchandise

Guests will find eight new Titanic selections at shopDisney and I bet the first thing that comes to mind is Rose’s heart of the Ocean necklace. Fans will be delighted to find a lovely replica—complete with a silver “Titanic” tag—from Designer Rebecca Hook.

You know your mind already went to the infamous drawing scene the moment you read “sketchbook” and while the collectible itself does nothing to hint at Jack and Rose’s artistic ambitions, it’s not hard to make that connection. The set includes a simulated leather case, a sketchbook, and eight pencils of different hardness.

The Titanic 25th Anniversary Collection is available now on shopDisney

Links to the individual items can be found below.

Titanic 25th Anniversary Heart of the Ocean Necklace by Rebecca Hook – $150.00

Genuine sterling silver

Lapis lazuli stone and handset clear cubic zirconia

Sterling silver / lapis lazuli stone / clear cubic zirconia

Chain: 18'' L + 2'' adjustable

Pendant: 1'' W

Titanic 25th Anniversary Sketchbook Set – $24.99

Sketchbook set includes case, sketchbook and eight pencils

Sketchbook includes silhouette of Titanic and ''Titanic'' on front

Includes eight pencils: 4H, 2H, H, HB, B, 2B, 4B and 6B

Case: 11 4/5'' H x 9 7/8'' W x 3/5'' D

Titanic 25th Anniversary Mug and Plate Set – $29.99

Finely detailed replica of Titanic mug and plate set from the movie

Flat plate with raised lip

Hand wash only

Not dishwasher or microwave safe

Mug: 4 3/4'' H x 4 3/4'' W x 3 1/2'' D

Holds 12.5 oz.

Plate: 2/5'' H x 7'' Diameter

Titanic 25th Anniversary Tea Set – $199.99

Finely detailed replica of Titanic tea set featured in the movie

Bone china set includes tea pot with lid, two cups and two saucers

Comes in special presentation case with hinged lid, metal latch and carry handle

Not dishwasher or microwave safe

Tea pot: 8 1/4'' H x 7 7/8'' W x 4 1/2'' D – Holds 29 oz.

Cups: approx. 4'' H x 3 1/8'' W x 2 3/4'' D – Holds 8 oz.

Saucer: 1'' H x 6 1/4'' Diameter

Titanic 25th Anniversary Grand Staircase Standing Clock – $215.00

Finely detailed replica of clock seen on the grand staircase set of Titanic

Working clock

Requires 1 x AA battery, included

Approx. 17 2/5'' H x 11 3/4'' W x 2 7/8'' D

Titanic 25th Anniversary Loungefly Baseball Cap for Adults – $29.99

Soft cotton twill

Embroidered ''Titanic'' title with gold outlining

Woven ''25'' logo on back

Adjustable backstrap

100% cotton

Titanic 25th Anniversary Scarf – $49.99

Allover floral screen print

Fringed hem

Golden Heart of the Ocean embroidery along the hem

Polyester

36'' x 80''

Titanic 25th Anniversary Tie-Dye T-Shirt for Adults – $44.99

Embroidered Titanic logo on chest

Tie-dye treatment

''25th'' anniversary tag on right sleeve

100% cotton

Can’t get enough of Titanic? The film is returning to the big screen for a limited time starting February 10th!