“Titanic” Celebrates Its 25th Anniversary By Returning to the Big Screen for a Limited Time

25 years after its initial release in theaters, Titanic is returning to the big screen on February 10.

What’s Happening:

James Cameron's Titanic is celebrating 25 years and is marking the special occasion with a brand new trailer and poster.

is celebrating 25 years and is marking the special occasion with a brand new trailer and poster. The film will also be returning for a limited time to the big screen in 3D, 4K HDR, with high-frame rate on February 10.

The film has a run time of 3 hours and 15 minutes and won a record 11 Academy Awards in 1998.

Titanic Synopsis: