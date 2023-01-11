“Titanic” Celebrates Its 25th Anniversary By Returning to the Big Screen for a Limited Time

25 years after its initial release in theaters, Titanic is returning to the big screen on February 10.
What’s Happening:
- James Cameron's Titanic is celebrating 25 years and is marking the special occasion with a brand new trailer and poster.
- The film will also be returning for a limited time to the big screen in 3D, 4K HDR, with high-frame rate on February 10.
- The film has a run time of 3 hours and 15 minutes and won a record 11 Academy Awards in 1998.
Titanic Synopsis:
- James Cameron's Titanic is an epic, action-packed romance set against the ill-fated maiden voyage of the R.M.S. Titanic; the pride and joy of the White Star Line and, at the time, the largest moving object ever built.
- She was the most luxurious liner of her era — the "ship of dreams" — which ultimately carried over 1,500 people to their death in the ice cold waters of the North Atlantic in the early hours of April 15, 1912.