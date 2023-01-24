Celebrate Soulfully This February with New Disneyland and Walt Disney World Foodie Guide

During the month of February, the Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort join together to honor and experience Black culture through cuisines, one bite and sip at a time – with many offerings inspired and created by diverse Disney cast members. Let’s take a look at what delectable delights both Resorts have to offer in the newest Foodie Guide.

Disneyland Resort

Disneyland Park

Cafe Orleans (Available Feb. 1 through 28)

Shrimp & Grits: Andouille-fava relish, cheesy grits, and shrimp sauce (New)

Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe (Available Feb. 1 through 28; mobile order available)

Peach Cobbler Donut: Vanilla-dipped donut filled with peach compote, topped with a cinnamon sugar puff (New)

River Belle Terrace (Available Feb. 1 through 28)

Southern BBQ Platter: Brisket, fried chicken, burnt ends pork belly, mashed potatoes, baked beans, slaw, and a house-baked biscuit (New)

Troubadour Tavern

Fried Chicken Bowl: Spicy honey-glazed fried chicken served with four-cheese mac ‘n cheese, smoked turkey collard greens, and sweet potato cornbread (Available Feb.18 and Feb. 25 only; mobile order available) (New)

Red Velvet Bundt Cake with chocolate mousse, cream cheese frosting, and chocolate chips (Available Feb.18 and Feb. 25 only; mobile order available) (New)

Fantasyland Popcorn Cart and Troubadour Tavern

Simba Popcorn Bucket (mobile order available)

Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa

Hearthstone Lounge (Available Feb. 1 through 28)

Baked Andouille Mac & Cheese: Pasta with white cheese sauce, chopped herbs and Andouille sausage (New)

Apricot Manhattan: Uncle Nearest 1884 Whiskey, Giffards Abricot du Roussillon, and Amaro Nonino garnished with maraschino cherries (New)

Spiced Fizz: Hanson of Sonoma Habanero Vodka, ginger beer, lime juice and raspberry syrup garnished with raspberries and a Lime wedge (New)

Downtown Disney District

College Boy Cheesesteaks (Available Feb. 9 – Mar. 5)

Black-owned food truck College Boy Cheesesteaks will serve up Philly Cheesesteaks from local Philadelphians

Ralph Brennan’s Jazz Kitchen

Peach Pie Old Fashioned: Whiskey, peach liquor, bitters, and brown sugar garnished with a peach slice

Wings ’N Waffles (Available Feb. 9 – Mar. 5)

Black-owned food truck Wings ‘n Waffles will serve up delicious sandwiches, plates, and more

Walt Disney World Resort

ABC Commissary (Available Feb. 1 through 28)

Gumbo: Chicken, Andouille sausage, okra, and seasonings simmered in chicken stock served over rice (New)

Dockside Diner (Available Feb. 1 through 28)

South African Hot Dog: South African boerie topped with sweet and spicy chakalaka relish on a brioche bun served with house-made chips (New)

Hollywood Scoops (Available Feb. 1 through Mar. 31)

Tiana’s Mardi Gras Milkshake: Cinnamon vanilla milkshake topped with a Mardi Gras king cake doughnut (New)

Hollywood & Vine

Poulet Mariner Au Four (Baked Marinated Chicken): Baked chicken marinated in assorted spices served with red and green peppers and onions. This dish was created by cast members at Disney’s Hollywood Studios to celebrate Haitian Flag Day and is now featured on the Hollywood & Vine buffet for guests to enjoy!

Woody’s Lunch Box (Available Feb. 1 through 28)

Sweet Potato Lunch Box Tart with cinnamon-brown sugar icing, toasted marshmallows, and pecans (New)

50’s Prime Time Cafe

Shrimp & Grits: Creole-seasoned shrimp with peppers and onions served over cheese grits

Flame Tree BBQ (Available Feb. 1 through 28)

Creole Smoked Sausage Sandwich: Smoked Andouille sausage on a roll with piccadilly relish and stewed black-eyed peas (New)

Soul Cupcake: Vanilla cake with bananas foster filling, vanilla marshmallow buttercream, Joe Gardner white chocolate medallion, edible paper music notes, and multi color crispy pearls

Nomad Lounge (Available Feb. 1 through 28)

The Ginger Whiskey: A cocktail featuring Uncle Nearest 1856 Whiskey with notes of ginger and brown sugar (New)

Pizzafari and Restaurantosaurus (Available Feb. 1 through 28)

Soul Cupcake: Vanilla cake with bananas foster filling, vanilla marshmallow buttercream, Joe Gardner white chocolate medallion, edible paper music notes, and multi color crispy pearls

Tiffins Restaurant

Spiced Shrimp & Grits: Spicy shrimp & corn grits with bacon jam and crispy radish

Peach Cobbler Whiskey Cake: Peach cobbler cake, honey vanilla bean ice cream, and brown butter whiskey caramel (Available Feb. 1 through 28)

The Ginger Whiskey: A cocktail featuring Uncle Nearest 1856 Whiskey with notes of ginger and brown sugar (New) (Available Feb. 1 through 28)

Tusker House

Braised Collard Greens with smoked bacon (Available Feb. 1 through 28)

Jollof Rice with Plant-based Sausage

Harira Soup

Dawa Bar, Restarauntosaurus Lounge, and Thirsty River Bar (Available Feb. 1 through 28)

Mint Julep: Pineapple mint julep

Regal Eagle Smokehouse: Craft Drafts & Barbecue

Tiana Banana Pudding

Coral Reef Restaurant

Shrimp & Grits: Sautéed shrimp, cheddar grits, local corn succotash, andouille sausage, and Creole spice emulsion

Fife & Drum

Half Note Float: Layered Fanta Wild Cherry, Minute Maid Lemonade, and Fanta Blue Raspberry Slushy with vanilla ice cream and Half Note White Chocolate

Cinderella’s Royal Table

Select wines from McBride Sisters Wine Company (a Black-owned and female-led wine company), including: McBride Sisters Sparkling Brut Rosé, Hawke’s Bay McBride Sisters Sauvignon Blanc, Marlborough McBride Sisters Chardonnay, Central Coast



Jungle Navigation Co. LTD Skipper Canteen

Kungaloosh! African-inspired chocolate cake with caramelized bananas and cashew-caramel ice cream topped with coffee dust

Golden Haze Margarita: Crafted with Teremana Blanco Tequila, a brand owned by Dwayne Johnson, this cocktail also features Grand Marnier Liqueur, smoked chili bitters, lime, and agave.

Amorette’s Patisserie (Available Feb. 1 through 28)

Soul Petit Cake: Chocolate chiffon cake, dark chocolate mousse, raspberry pate de fruit, raspberry mousse, and white chocolate crispy pearls

B.B. Wolf’s Sausage Co. (Available Feb. 1 through 28)

Chicken Jambalaya Dog: Chicken jambalaya dog with smoked sausage, roasted corn, lemon caper aïoli, and Tuscan roll (New)

Dockside Margaritas and Outdoor Bars (Available Feb. 1 through 28)

Royal Sunset: Empress 1908 Gin, grapefruit juice, cane sugar, and cherries

House of Blues (Available Feb. 1 through Mar. 1)

Celebrate Soulfully Specials: Featuring two beers (pilsner and IPA) from Green Bench Brewing, Florida’s only Black-owned brewery and chardonnay from Brown Estates, Napa Valley’s first Black-owned estate winery

Jock Lindsey’s Hangar Bar (Available Feb. 1 through 28)

Chicken on the Egg: Buttermilk fried chicken, deviled eggs, and hot honey sauce

Fried Sweet Potato Pie: Sweet potato-filled pastry, spiced cinnamon sugar, maple bourbon sauce, and roasted pecan crumble

The Daily Poutine (Available Feb. 1 through 28)

Jamaican Jerk Chicken Poutine with sweet ‘n’ hot jerk marinated chicken, pineapple salsa, scotch bonnet aïoli, and fries (New)

The Ganachery (Available Feb. 1 through 28)

Soulful Pralines: Pecan pralines enrobed in our custom dark chocolate “jazzed” up with some chocolate musical instruments and decor featuring Joe from Disney and Pixar’s animated film Soul

Local Green Orlando Food Truck

Delicious vegan, vegetarian, and pescatarian menu items made with love and soul including the Monsta Shrimp Burger, Rappers Delight Salmon Philly, and more

For a limited time during the month of February, visit the Local Green Orlando Food Truck near the entrance to Orange Garage

The Polite Pig (Available Jan. 31 through Feb. 28)

The Soulfully Chef Special: Fried pork belly, beef empanadas, and pikliz

Vivoli Il Gelato (Available Jan. 16 through Feb. 28)

Candied Yam Cannoli: A crispy Italian shell filled with a sweet cream of ricotta cheese and candied yams topped with pecans

Carver’s Peanut Butter Explosion: Peanut butter milkshake with a chocolate drizzle, whipped cream, and a chocolate peanut butter cake on top

Available at Various WDW Resort Hotels

Southern Fried Chicken Bowl: Fried chicken thighs, candied sweet potatoes, rice, smoked collards, mac and cheese, and a corn muffin (New)

Available at the following: World Premiere Food Court at Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort Intermission Food Court at Disney’s All-Star Music Resort End Zone Food Court at Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort Landscape of Flavors at Disney’s Art of Animation Resort Centertown Market at Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort Everything POP at Disney’s Pop Century Resort Sassagoula Floatworks and Food Factory at Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter Riverside Mill Food Court at Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside



Disney’s All-Star Resorts

World Premiere Food Court, Intermission Food Court, and End Zone Food Court (Available Feb. 1 through 28)

Banana Pudding Cheesecake: Banana cheesecake with vanilla pudding, vanilla wafer crust, and a brûléed banana (New)

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge

Sanaa (Available Feb. 1 through 28)

Sanaa Spiced Shrimp: Benne seed-spiced shrimp, creamy pap, stewed okra, boerewors, and charred corn kachumbari (New)

Disney’s Contemporary Resort

Contempo Café (Available Feb. 1 through 28)

Southern Baked Macaroni and Cheese: Four cheese baked macaroni and cheese (New)

Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort

Barcelona Lounge (Available Feb. 1 through 28)

Whiskey Tart: Orange-cardamom infused cake, dark chocolate mousse, and diplomat cream infused with Uncle Nearest 1884 Small Batch Premium Whiskey with a candied orange garnish (New)

Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter

Sassagoula Floatworks and Food Factory (Available Feb. 1 through 28)

Comeback Chocolate Cake: Slice of German-style chocolate cake with a salty pecan-coconut topping (New)

Scat Cat’s Club – Lounge (Available beginning Feb. 1)

Berry Beignet: Mickey-shaped beignet with fresh mixed berry compote, house-made Uncle Nearest 1884 Small Batch Premium Whiskey caramel sauce, mint, and powdered sugar (New)

Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside

Riverside Mill Food Court (Available Feb. 1 through 28)

Comeback Chocolate Cake: Slice of German-style chocolate cake with a salty pecan-coconut topping (New)

Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa

The Artist’s Palette (Available Feb. 1 through 28)

Soulful Sunday Dinner: A traditional soul food dinner of barbeque chicken with collard greens, black eye peas, and house-made cornbread (available Sundays in Feb.) (New)

Traditional Pound Cake: A slice of classic vanilla pound cake (New)

Disney’s Yacht & Beach Club Resorts

The Market at Ale & Compass and Beach Club Marketplace (Available Feb. 1 through Mar. 30)

Tiana Praline Cupcake: Vanilla cupcake filled with pecan praline filling, vanilla buttercream, and chocolate décor (New)

Various Signature Restaurants and Lounges Across Resorts Including: Topolino’s Terrace – Flavors of the Riviera, Cítricos, Jiko-The Cooking Place, and Yachtsman Steakhouse (Available Feb. 1 through Mar. 30)

Golden Cocktail: Uncle Nearest 1884 Small Batch Premium Whiskey, pineapple juice, almond, agave, and aromatic bitters (New)

Various Pool Bars and Table Service Locations Across Resorts Including Geyser Point, Banana Cabana, Scat Cat’s Club – Lounge, Boatwright’s Dining Hall, Olivia’s Café, Turf Club Bar & Lounge, Outer Rim, Hurricane Hanna’s, Boma – Flavors of Africa, Oasis Pool Bar, and many more!

Pineapple Mule: Uncle Nearest 1884 Small Batch Premium Whiskey, Hella Cocktail Co. ginger bitters, pineapple juice, ginger beer, and mint