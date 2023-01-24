Disney on Broadway Developing Stage Adaptation of “Coco”

Theater fans got a surprise at tonight’s Disney on Broadway Concert Series performance at EPCOT, when tonight’s performers announced that a new theatrical adaptation of Disney-Pixar’s Coco is in development.
- At tonight’s Disney on Broadway show at EPCOT, performers Mandy Gonzalez and L. Steven Taylor announced that Coco is now in development to become a live stage show.
- No additional details were given at this time, but Gonzalez did follow the announcement up with a tear jerking rendition of “Remember Me” from Coco.
- You can see the announcement, as well as the performance in the video below:
- Mandy Gonzalez played the role of Amneris in AIDA on Broadway, and also appeared as Mabel’s (Selena Gomez) mother in the first season of Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building. More recently on Broadway, she portrayed Angelica in the hit musical, Hamilton.
- L. Steven Taylor had a long-running stint in the Broadway production of The Lion King, in addition to a number of TV roles.
- Three times each evening you’ll be able to witness some of Broadway’s biggest stars performing songs from more than 25 years of award-winning Disney on Broadway stage productions.
- Here is the lineup of show-stopping performers for the rest of this year’s EPCOT International Festival of the Arts:
- Jan. 24, 27, 28, 31, Feb. 1, 4, 5 – Mandy Gonzalez (AIDA) & L. Steven Taylor (The Lion King)
- Jan. 25, 26, 29, 30, Feb. 2, 3 – Patti Murin (Frozen) & Robert Creighton (Frozen)
- Feb. 7, 10, 11, 14, 15, 18, 19 – Kissy Simmons (The Lion King) & Josh Strickland (Tarzan)
- Feb. 6, 8, 9, 12, 13, 16, 17 – Ashley Brown (Mary Poppins) & Michael James Scott (Aladdin)
- Feb. 20 – Special, extended finale performance featuring Brown, Scott, Simmons & Strickland
- Disney on Broadway Dining Packages are available at ArtfulEPCOT.com for theater lovers who want a guaranteed seat for the action.
