Disney on Broadway Developing Stage Adaptation of “Coco”

Theater fans got a surprise at tonight’s Disney on Broadway Concert Series performance at EPCOT, when tonight’s performers announced that a new theatrical adaptation of Disney-Pixar’s Coco is in development.

At tonight’s Disney on Broadway show at EPCOT, performers Mandy Gonzalez and L. Steven Taylor announced that Coco is now in development to become a live stage show.

is now in development to become a live stage show. No additional details were given at this time, but Gonzalez did follow the announcement up with a tear jerking rendition of “Remember Me” from Coco .

Mandy Gonzalez played the role of Amneris in AIDA on Broadway, and also appeared as Mabel’s (Selena Gomez) mother in the first season of Hulu Only Murders in the Building . More recently on Broadway, she portrayed Angelica in the hit musical, Hamilton .

About the Disney on Broadway Concert Series:

Three times each evening you’ll be able to witness some of Broadway’s biggest stars performing songs from more than 25 years of award-winning Disney on Broadway stage productions.

Here is the lineup of show-stopping performers for the rest of this year’s EPCOT International Festival of the Arts Jan. 24, 27, 28, 31, Feb. 1, 4, 5 – Mandy Gonzalez ( AIDA ) & L. Steven Taylor ( The Lion King ) Jan. 25, 26, 29, 30, Feb. 2, 3 – Patti Murin ( Frozen ) & Robert Creighton ( Frozen ) Feb. 7, 10, 11, 14, 15, 18, 19 – Kissy Simmons ( The Lion King ) & Josh Strickland ( Tarzan ) Feb. 6, 8, 9, 12, 13, 16, 17 – Ashley Brown ( Mary Poppins ) & Michael James Scott ( Aladdin ) Feb. 20 – Special, extended finale performance featuring Brown, Scott, Simmons & Strickland

