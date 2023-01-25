Disney100: Walt Disney, Mary Poppins and Princesses Featured in New Wave of Funko Pop! Collectibles

The Disney100 celebration kicks off at Disneyland on January 27th, and merchandise collections have already launched! Today Funko has opened pre-orders on a selection of Disney Princess Pop! figures and movie moments that will have everyone feeling the magic.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- Join in the fun of celebrating the Walt Disney Company's 100th anniversary by going shopping! A wave of new Funko Pop! figures and display pieces have landed at Entertainment Earth and will make a great addition to your ever-growing Disney collection.
- Unlike the first assortment of Disney100 Funko, these collectibles aren’t packaged in display cases but rather standalone Pop! figures and movie moment scenes.
- Several favorite Disney Princesses (and a Queen) like Cinderella, Elsa and Aurora take the spotlight donning signature gowns from their magical transformations.
- But they aren’t alone! Maribel and Moana get their chance to shine as key figures in their family’s story.
- As for the Movie Moment Pop!s, fans can follow the love stories of Tiana and Naveen and Rapunzel and Flynn Rider in colorful detail as the couples discover they’re perfect for each other.
- Beyond the magic of these stories, Funko also celebrates Mary Poppins and her pal Bert featuring individual Pop! collectibles of the duo riding carousel horses.
- However, we’ve saved the best for last with a Pop! figure of Walt Disney! The visionary storyteller is dressed in slacks and a cardigan and holds Dumbo and Timothy toys in his hands. We can’t get over the cuteness!
- The Disney100 Funko Pop collection is available for pre-order at Entertainment Earth and prices range from $11.99-$29.99.
- This series of collectibles is expected to ship to fans in March and April 2023. Links to the individual items can be found below.
Free Shipping at Entertainment Earth
**Laughing Place is pleased to share a special Entertainment Earth affiliate link! Shop using our EE.toys/LPFAN link—or enter code LPFAN at checkout: Save 10% on in-stock items and Free Standard Shipping on purchases of $39+.**
Walt Disney
Disney 100 Walt Disney with Dumbo and Timothy Pop! Vinyl Figure – $11.99
Pop Rides and Movie Moments
Disney Princesses and Leading Ladies
- Disney 100 Aurora Pop! Vinyl Figure – $11.99
While the official anniversary doesn’t come until October, Disney100 is taking place throughout 2023! Stay up to date with the latest news, merchandise, content and park offerings by checking out our Disney100 tag.