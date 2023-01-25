Hulu Cuts Ties with “Solar Opposites” Creator Justin Roiland

Hulu has announced that they have cut ties with performer and producer Justin Roiland as he faces domestic violence accusations, according to Deadline.

Roiland is a co-creator, executive producer and cast member of Hulu’s animated series Solar Opposites

He also voices a character in Hulu’s recently released animated comedy Koala Man

The news from Hulu comes just a day after Adult Swim made the same announcement, as Roiland is both a co-creator and voice actor for the popular animated series Rick & Morty .

. Roiland, who voiced both of the title characters in that series, will be recast.

Both Solar Opposites and Koala Man are expected to continue without Roiland being involved.

Roiland has been charged with one felony count of domestic battery with corporal injury and one felony count of false imprisonment by menace, violence, fraud and/or deceit by the Orange County District Attorney's office and is potentially facing up to seven years in prison if convicted.

Roiland’s attorney has insisted on his client’s innocence, saying “we also have every expectation that this matter is on course to be dismissed once the District Attorney’s office has completed its methodical review of the evidence.”