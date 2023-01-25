New “Encanto” Transformation at Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique at Disneyland and Walt Disney World Resort

According to Disney Parks Blog, Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique will be adding a new addition at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World Resort to transform your little one into part of the Madrigal family.
What's Happening:
- Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique at Magic Kingdom and Disneyland Park will now have an Encanto Package that will transform kids into members of the Madrigal family.
- For children ages three to 12, you can make a reservation at Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique in Fantasyland at Disneyland Park and Magic Kingdom Park, just request The Disney Encanto Package.
- They will be able to enjoy regal hair styling, festive dress, and more, transforming them into stunning members of the Madrigal family.
About Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique: (According to the Walt Disney World website)
- With the wave of a magic wand—plus a few hands-on tricks of the trade—our Fairy Godmother’s Apprentices will pamper and primp your child until they look storybook stunning.
- Children can choose a hairstyle then add makeup, nail polish and accessories, even a Disney costume.
- Share the fun as your little one enjoys a resplendently royal head-to-toe transformation.
