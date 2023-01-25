New “Encanto” Transformation at Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique at Disneyland and Walt Disney World Resort

According to Disney Parks Blog, Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique will be adding a new addition at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World Resort to transform your little one into part of the Madrigal family.

What's Happening:

Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique at Magic Kingdom Encanto Package that will transform kids into members of the Madrigal family.

For children ages three to 12, you can make a reservation at Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique in Fantasyland at Disneyland Park and Magic Kingdom Park, just request The Disney Encanto Package.

Package. They will be able to enjoy regal hair styling, festive dress, and more, transforming them into stunning members of the Madrigal family.

About Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique: (According to the Walt Disney World website)

With the wave of a magic wand—plus a few hands-on tricks of the trade—our Fairy Godmother’s Apprentices will pamper and primp your child until they look storybook stunning.

Children can choose a hairstyle then add makeup, nail polish and accessories, even a Disney costume.

Share the fun as your little one enjoys a resplendently royal head-to-toe transformation.