Photos: Diorama Celebrating 1920s Alice Comedies Installed at the Disneyland Hotel for Disney100

The Disneyland Hotel is celebrating Disney100 with a wonderful diorama featuring Walt Disney and his earliest cartoon creation, the Alice Comedies of the 1920s.

What’s Happening:

This new diorama, installed at the entrance to the Disneyland Hotel’s lobby, features Walt Disney alongside the various characters of the 1920’s Alice Comedies.

For those unaware, the Alice Comedies were a series of 56 silent cartoons made between 1924 and 1927, with a live girl acting in Cartoonland.

Walt first hired four-year-old Virginia Davis and then Margie Gay, Dawn O’Day, and Lois Hardwick to be the little Alice romping in a cartoon world.

Margaret Winkler agreed to distribute the series, and a tribute to Winkler Pictures can be found in this diorama.

The Alice Comedies continued until 1927 when Disney, tired of combining live action and animation, moved their efforts over to the Oswald the Lucky Rabbit series.

As many of the Alice Comedies have now entered the public domain, we have a collection of them Alice’s Wonderland, below:

Leading into the lobby, a new “blue carpet” can be found.

Meanwhile, over near the E-Ticket Pool, a Disney100 shimmering silver medallion has been placed between the Mickey and Minnie topiaries.

You can find plenty more of these medallions throughout the Disneyland Resort

The Disneyland Resort is set to kick off the 100 Years of Wonder Celebration on January 27th, with the debut of two new nighttime spectaculars for the occasion with World of Color

The same day will also see the grand opening of Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway