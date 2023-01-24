Photos: More Disney100 Decorations Appear Throughout the Disneyland Resort

A few days ago, we took a look at some of the Disney100 decorations going up across the Disneyland Resort. While strolling through the Resort today, we noticed some additional new decor ahead of the launch of Disney100 this Friday.

What’s Happening:

Extra pixie dust has been spread across Downtown Disney

The backdrop for the 15-foot Mickey statue has been installed, while we await the arrival of the statue.

As we saw at Disney California Adventure

Stepping into Disneyland Park, guests will find more of the silver and purple platinum decor as they walk down Main Street U.S.A., which has been adorned with medallions and bunting on light posts and storefronts throughout.

Platinum banners and bunting have now joined the previously installed decor on Sleeping Beauty Castle

Back over at Disney California Adventure, a big Oswald the Lucky Rabbit statue has been placed inside Elias & Company for Disney100.

Another giant Disney100 medallion can be found at the end of Buena Vista Street, where the Christmas Tree stands during the holiday season.

The Disneyland Resort is set to kick off the 100 Years of Wonder Celebration on January 27th, with the debut of two new nighttime spectaculars for the occasion with World of Color

The same day will also see the grand opening of Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway