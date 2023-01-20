Photos: Disney100 Decorations Begin to Appear on Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland

Disneyland is preparing for the launch of the Disney100 celebration in just one week, and Sleeping Beauty Castle has already begun to receive its special decor for the event.

What’s Happening:

Sleeping Beauty Castle will be adorned with platinum banners and bunting, accented by a cabochon featuring the three Good Fairies who illuminate it with their shimmering pixie dust.

As you can see in these photos from today, the Good Fairy statues have been installed, alongside a wishing star and a Disney100 crest.

We’re still waiting on the platinum banners and bunting to be installed.

The two water fountains being added to either side of the moat have been installed, but not yet turned on.

Here is some concept art showcasing what the final product will look like:

