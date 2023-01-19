Disneyland Reveals Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway Cast Member Costumes

We’re just a little over one week away from the grand opening of Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway at Disneyland. To get us excited, Disney has revealed the “trainsformable” new Cast Member costumes for the attraction.

What’s Happening:

The Costume Design and Development team engineered a “trainsformable” costume with fully reversible features, allowing cast members to switch their costume to adapt to the scene at a moment’s notice.

The costumes feature vibrant colors, eye-catching textures, hidden Mickeys and other elements that connect to the attraction.

“The artwork that’s on the vest is designed by Joseph Holt, who’s [an] animator and artist who works on all of the cartoon shorts,” said Yonit Olshan, costume designer. “Our cast members and their costumes are completely in line with the vision for the entire attraction; they really are a part of the show.”

Cast Members who have been a part of the development process are excited about the immersion aspect. “I think that the nature of the attraction, where it’s moving from one environment into the next, is mirrored in the costume,” said Tyler Girdner, entertainment character host. “It allows for the guests to feel transported by seeing a completely different look.

Starting January 27th, guests will be invited to the grand world "prem-ear" of Mickey and Minnie's latest cartoon short, "Perfect Picnic"—and where better to watch it than Toontown's favorite small-town movie palace, the El CapiTOON Theater!

Guests will be able to tour the lobby inside where they’ll encounter "Mickey Through the Ears," an exploration of the illustrious film career of the world's most famous mouse, featuring movie props and memorabilia, and when it's their turn to step inside the auditorium to enjoy the premiere, where they’ll soon learn to expect the unexpected! Stepping into the whimsical universe of a Mickey Mouse short and hitch a ride on Engineer Goofy's train, what could possibly go wrong?

When the attraction opens, guests will need to grab a spot in the Virtual Queue