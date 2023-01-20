Mickey’s Toontown Sign Returns With Animated Population Counter And New Toontown Social Clubs

Things are starting to get more…animated…once again near Mickey’s Toontown at Disneyland as not only has the marquee sign been replaced, but its population counter is once again spinning.

What’s Happening:

Just a few days ago, Cast Members reinstalled the landmark sign that marks the entrance to Mickey’s Toontown at Disneyland.

Fans were quick to point out that the sign now has themed letters with patterns indicative of the animated characters that call Mickey’s Toontown home. You can find out more about that here.

While Disney Parks themselves made a big to do about the sign being put back in place, today while we were there at the Disneyland Resort Lunar New Year festivities

Not only is the sign in place, the population counter is once again spinning, though now without the wacky icons like baseballs and screws that once appeared as the counter rotated.

Great to see the numbers rotating on the #MickeysToontown sign, but I’ll miss the wacky imagery like screws and baseballs that were on the previous version. #Disneyland pic.twitter.com/SfeXseP78l — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) January 20, 2023

Also, the social club signs that anchor the sign on either side have returned, but each one is brand new. No longer can guests see representation of the “Daughters of the Animated Realm” or the “Loyal Knights of the Inkwell.” Now, the fictitious social clubs that reside in Mickey’s Toontown include: Mouse Ear Society Junior Woodchucks Toontown Handy Helpers Toontown Hysterical Society



Mickey’s Toontown is still closed but fans will likely get to walk under this iconic sign once again when Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway

The rest of the reimagined Mickey’s Toontown will open on March 8th, and will provide open, grassy play spaces for everyone to unwind, starting with CenTOONial Park, the first space guests will see when they enter the land. CenTOONial Park will be anchored by two new interactive play experiences; a beautiful fountain featuring water tables designed for play that invite guests to have a sensory experience, plus a nearby dreaming tree with sculpted tree roots providing an opportunity for children to crawl and explore.

Dedicated to all things play, Goofy’s How-To-Play Yard incorporates a whimsical sound garden where kids will discover new ways to make wacky noises, as well as enjoy an all-new, elevated clubhouse.When you step inside Goofy’s House, you’ll find a fun, interactive candy-making contraption that only Goofy could imagine that begins high outside of Goofy’s home, as drips of honey fall from a beehive onto a chute that slides the colorful drops around and down into the home. From there, junior candymakers will help Goofy make the candy, and the silly sounds of household appliances will combine to make a truly Goofy symphony.

For those wanting to get a little “nutty,” you can head over to Chip ‘n’ Dale’s GADGET coaster, where Mickey’s Toontown’s favorite tinkerer, Gadget Hackwrench, has created a one-of-a-kind, fun-sized coaster for the town’s tiniest citizens.

And when you feel a snack attack coming on, you’ll be able to turn to two new places to appease your appetites in the land: Café Daisy, where acclaimed culinary expert, Daisy Duck, serves up diner classics at her sidewalk table eatery; and the Toontown Farmers Market at Good Boy! Grocers, a friendly roadside stand, offering grab-and-go drinks and treats.