New Welcome Sign for Reimagined Mickey’s Toontown Revealed by Disneyland Resort in TikTok Video

With Mickey’s Toontown preparing to reopen in March at the original Disneyland theme park in Anaheim, California, the official Disney Parks TikTok feed has shared a video of the new sign being installed at the entrance to the area.

On the official Disney Parks TikTok feed this morning, the Disneyland Resort has revealed the new sign for Mickey’s Toontown, which was evidently installed overnight last night.

Mickey’s Toontown has been undergoing a reimagining since March of last year, and will reopen for operation almost exactly one year later– on March 8, 2023.

The new Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway attraction in Toontown will begin welcoming guests about six weeks prior to that date, on Friday, January 27th.

The newly installed sign is colorful and reads “Welcome to Mickey’s Toontown” with iconography from each of the Mickey & Friends characters in the letters. For example, the “T” features a Mickey head complete with Mickey’s colors, while the second “N” does the same with Minnie.

Here’s what we think each letter represents: T – Mickey Mouse O – Clarabelle Cow O – Donald Duck N – Goofy T – Pluto O – Daisy Duck W – Chip & Dale N – Minnie Mouse

Like the previous sign, there’s also a population counter underneath that phrase, but it doesn’t seem to have the wacky symbols (baseballs, screws, etc.) like the old one, just numbers.

For comparison, here’s a look at the old Mickey’s Toontown sign:

Disney Parks TikTok: “Mickey's Toontown sign going up…. everybody stay calm!”

