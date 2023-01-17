Disneyland Resumes New Sales of Most Magic Key Passes

Disneyland has just reopened sales for select Magic Key passes, as the Resort gets ready to celebrate Disney100.

What’s Happening:

Select Magic Key passes are now available to purchase as of today, January 17th.

The last time new purchases were available was in November 2022

At this time, the Imagine, Believe and Inspire Keys are available for new purchases.

The mid-tier Enchant tier pass is available for renewal only.

There are no further price changes on any of the pass levels as new pricing was rolled out in August 2022.

Those prices are as follows: Imagine Key (Southern California Residents only): $449 Enchant Key: Available only for renewals Believe Key: $1,099 Inspire Key: $1,599



New pass sales are available online only.

Sales for new passes

Passes are subject to availability, and passes or a pass type may not be available from time to time or at any given time.

Of course, each pass is also subject to blockout dates

The Disneyland website notes that new pass sales will be paused each night at 10:00 p.m. PT. Guests will remain in the queue overnight, as long as they remain connected to the network and keep their browser window open. Pass sales will resume no earlier than 9:00 a.m. PT, the following day. That of course, is subject to availability.

For those not paying in full, a down payment of $179 will be required. This is why guests will see a difference in monthly payment price vs. renewal monthly pricing.

In case you were wondering, that $179 down payment number corresponds to a Tier 6 (top-tier) 1-Day, 1-Park ticket.

This news was originally shared by theme park reporter Scott Gustin on Twitter

Official Disneyland Statement:

“As we shared last week, we’re making select Magic Key passes available for new sales throughout 2023 – as pass inventory becomes available – to meet the incredible ongoing demand voiced by our guests and welcome more of our biggest fans into the program. At this time, select passes are now available for new sales, and renewals for current Magic Key holders within their renewal window will continue for all available pass types.”