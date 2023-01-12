Tiana’s Palace to Replace The French Market at Disneyland Later This Year

Just as Tiana transformed an old sugar mill into her dream restaurant in The Princess and the Frog, soon the French Market Restaurant in New Orleans Square at Disneyland will be reimagined into Tiana’s Palace!

What’s Happening:

Tiana’s Palace will be the newest restaurant on Orleans Street. Within its peach-colored walls and fancy green wrought-iron balconies, you’ll find elegant fixtures and appointments reminiscent of Tiana’s life and friendships. The new Tiana’s Palace will have much of the same pinch of pizzazz and flair as the restaurant from the film, offering authentic New Orleans flavors inspired by Tiana’s friends and adventures in this quick-service style restaurant.

The menu at Tiana’s Palace will expand on many of the current favorites served in the location, explore seasonal flavors and, of course, offer some New Orleans classics. Tiana’s Palace is sure to be a gathering place for friends and family to enjoy great food and celebrate together, just like Tiana and her father James dreamed of.

Disney Imagineers are partnering with Disney Animation artists from the original film to bring this story to life. In fact, the film designers took inspiration from the exterior of the original French Market Restaurant in New Orleans Square when designing Tiana’s Palace for the movie, so this is a long-dreamt homecoming.

While Tiana’s Palace is not a character dining location, guests may find Tiana in New Orleans Square.

To begin this work, French Market Restaurant and the Mint Julep Bar will be closed beginning February 17th, and will reopen as Tiana’s Palace (alongside Mint Julep Bar with its famous mint juleps and Mickey beignets) later in the year.

Tiana’s Palace is one of three new Tiana elements for New Orleans Square, including the recently opened retail shop, Eudora’s Chic Boutique Featuring Tiana’s Gourmet Secrets Tiana’s Bayou Adventure