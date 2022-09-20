Photos/Video: Eudora’s Chic Boutique Featuring Tiana’s Gourmet Secrets Opens at Disneyland

The all-new Eudora's Chic Boutique Featuring Tiana's Gourmet Secrets opened up shop on the streets of New Orleans Square at Disneyland today.

What’s Happening:

Eudora's Chic Boutique Featuring Tiana's Gourmet Secrets is a delightful little shop in New Orleans Square.

Tiana, who makes the very best gumbo in town, has collaborated with her talented dressmaker mother Eudora, to open the most fanciful little shop of surprises. Here, one can find accessories to create and serve masterful New Orleans style cuisine and more.

The shop also is home to Eudora's delightful sense of style.

The store was first announced at the D23 Expo Tiana’s Bayou Adventure

Inside you’ll find many decorations and artwork featuring Tiana, as well as other items from and inspired by The Princess and the Frog.

The store also has quite the Mardi Gras flair, with masks and some artwork.

There are quite a lot of chandeliers hanging in the store!

Fitting in with the theme, a lot of home goods can be purchased.

Check out our full video tour of Eudora's Chic Boutique Featuring Tiana's Gourmet Secrets below: