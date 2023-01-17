This year marks 100 Years of the Walt Disney Company, and at Disneyland Resort, they are serving up many delicious dishes and drinks to celebrate. Disney Parks Blog shared what will be available.

What's Available:

Disneyland Park

Alien Pizza Planet

Lemon Tea Cake: Lemon curd, lemon zest glaze, and a fresh slice of lemon (New)

Blue Bayou Restaurant

Celebration Cake: Pecan brownie, chocolate truffle mousse, red berries, and milk chocolate mousse glazed with chocolate ganache and topped with a star (New) (Available beginning Jan. 27)

Candy Palace and Candy Kitchen and Pooh Corner (Available beginning Jan. 27)

Minnie Apple (New)

(New) Minnie Cake Pop (New)

Galactic Grill (Available beginning Jan. 27)

Platinum Trifle: Layers of chocolate cookie crumbles, cheesecake, cherry compote, chocolate cookie mousse, and crème fraîche chantilly with crunch pearls and a chocolate piece (New)

Hungry Bear Restaurant

Potato & Cheddar Cheeseburger: 1/3 lb angus chuck patty, green chile, and bacon cheddar sauce with spicy crispy potato planks on a brioche bun (New) (Available beginning Jan. 27)

Jolly Holiday Bakery Café

Platinum Trifle: Layers of chocolate cookie crumbles, cheesecake, cherry compote, chocolate cookie mousse, and crème fraîche chantilly with crunch pearls and a chocolate piece (New) (Available beginning Jan. 27)

Refreshment Corner (Available beginning Jan. 27)

Violet Pretzel: Cream cheese-filled pretzel drizzled with salted vanilla cream and lavender sugar (New)

Town Square Churro and Tomorrowland Churro (Available beginning Jan. 27)

Disney100 Churro rolled in cherry sugar drizzled with white icing and topped with purple and silver pearls (New)

Available at Various Locations Throughout Disneyland Park

Disney100 Thermo Tumbler (New) Available at the following: Bengal Barbecue Edelweiss Snacks French Market Restaurant Galactic Grill Harbour Galley Hungry Bear Restaurant “ it’s a small world Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe Plaza Inn Rancho del Zocalo Restaurante Red Rose Taverne Refreshment Corner Stage Door Café The Golden Horseshoe

Disney100 Poison Apple Mug (New) Available at the following beginning Jan. 27: Casey Jr. Churro Cart

Disney100 Star Glow Cube (New) (Coming Soon) Available at the following: Bengal Barbecue Harbour Galley Hungry Bear Restaurant Galactic Grill Mint Julep Bar Rancho del Zocalo Restaurante Red Rose Taverne Refreshment Corner

(New) (Coming Soon) Available at the following: Disney100 Mickey Mouse Straw Clip (New) (Coming Soon) Available at the following: Bengal Barbecue Harbour Galley Hungry Bear Restaurant “it’s a small world” Pretzel Cart Galactic Grill Mint Julep Bar Rancho del Zocalo Restaurante Red Rose Taverne Refreshment Corner

(New) (Coming Soon) Available at the following: Disney100 Cinderella Premium Bucket (New) (Coming Soon) Available at the following: Fantasyland Theater Popcorn Carts near Sleeping Beauty Castle, “it’s a small world,” and Town Square

Disney California Adventure Park

Boardwalk Pizza and Pasta

French Onion Dip Pizza: Mozzarella, Gruyère, caramelized onion, and sliced roast beef served with a side of beef au jus (New) (Available beginning Jan. 27)

Mozzarella, Gruyère, caramelized onion, and sliced roast beef served with a side of beef au jus (New) (Available beginning Jan. 27) Lemon Chiffon Pie: Classic lemon chiffon pie with graham cracker crust topped with vanilla chantilly cream (New)

Bing Bong’s Sweet Stuff and Trolley Treats (Available beginning Jan. 27)

Minnie Apple (New)

(New) Minnie Cake Pop (New)

Clarabelle’s Hand-Scooped Ice Cream (Available beginning Jan. 27)

SNICKERS Sundae: Butter-pecan ice cream topped with chocolate shell, caramel sauce, whipped cream, chopped peanuts, and SNICKERS bar pieces served in a waffle cup (New)

Fiddler, Fifer & Practical Café (Available beginning Jan. 27)

Platinum Trifle: Layers of chocolate cookie crumbles, cheesecake, cherry compote, chocolate cookie mousse, and crème fraîche chantilly with crunch pearls and a chocolate piece (New)

Flo’s V-8 Café

Lemon Chiffon Pie: Classic lemon chiffon pie with graham cracker crust topped with vanilla chantilly cream (New)

Hollywood Lounge

Platinum Blue: Rum, blue curaçao, DOLE pineapple and sour mix (New) (Available beginning Jan. 27)

Lamplight Lounge – Boardwalk Dining and Lamplight Lounge (Available beginning Jan. 27)

Disney100 Cocktail: Empress Gin, pea flower, honey, lavender, and lemon juice garnished with an edible flower (New)

Magic Key Terrace (Available beginning Jan. 27)

Celebration Cake: Pecan brownie, chocolate truffle mousse, red berries, and milk chocolate mousse glazed with chocolate ganache and topped with a star (New)

Pacific Wharf Cappuccino Cart

Lemon Tea Cake: Lemon curd, lemon zest glaze, and a fresh slice of lemon (New)

Pacific Wharf Café (Available beginning Jan. 27)

Platinum Trifle: Layers of chocolate cookie crumbles, cheesecake, cherry compote, chocolate cookie mousse, and crème fraîche chantilly with crunch pearls and a chocolate piece (New)

Schmoozies (Available beginning Jan. 27)

Steamboat Willie Shake: Cookies & cream shake with whipped topping and chocolate creme-filled cookie ears (New)

Sonoma Terrace (Available beginning Jan. 27)

Prickly Paloma: Tequila, prickly pear and grapefruit ginger beer (New)

Studio Catering Co.

Old-Fashioned Cream Soda: Sprite, cherry, and blue cotton candy gourmet syrup served frozen and topped with whipped cream and purple pixie dust (Glow cube available) (New)

Grizzly Peak Churro, Hollywood Churro, and Goofy’s Churro (Available beginning Jan. 27)

Disney100 Churro rolled in cherry sugar drizzled with white icing and topped with purple and silver pearls (New)

Available at Various Locations Throughout Disney California Adventure Park

Disney100 Thermo Tumbler (New) Available at the following: Corn Dog Castle Pacific Wharf Cappuccino Cart Paradise Garden Grill Pixar Pier Chiller Cart Studio Catering Co.

Disney100 Travel Tumbler with Lanyard (New) Available at the following: Chiller at Paradise Gardens Park Cocina Cucamonga Mexican Grill Lucky Fortune Cookery Outdoor Food Carts Pacific Wharf Café Pacific Wharf Cappuccino Cart Paradise Garden Grill Pixar Pier Lemonade Cart Schmoozies Smokejumpers Grill

Disney100 Mickey Mouse Sipper (New) Available at the following: Boardwalk Pizza & Pasta Chiller at Paradise Gardens Park Corn Dog Castle Fairfax Market Outdoor Food Carts Pacific Wharf Café Paradise Garden Grill Smokejumpers Grill

(New) Available at the following: Disney100 Platinum Mickey Mouse Balloon Bucket (New) Available at the following: Popcorn Carts in Buena Vista Street, Grizzly Peak, and Pixar Pier

(New) Available at the following: Disney100 Poison Apple Mug (New) Available at the following: Mortimer’s Market

(New) Available at the following:

Disney100 Magic Key Refillable Popcorn Bucket (New) Available at the following: Popcorn Carts on Buena Vista Street, Grizzly Peak, and Pixar Pier

(New) Available at the following: Disney100 Star Glow Cube (New) (Coming Soon) Available at the following: Award Wieners Boardwalk Pizza & Pasta Cocina Cucamonga Mexican Grill Corn Dog Castle Hollywood Lounge Pacific Wharf Café Smokejumpers Grill Sonoma Terrace

Disney100 Mickey Mouse Straw Clip (New) (Coming Soon) Available at the following: Award Wieners Boardwalk Pizza & Pasta Chiller at Paradise Gardens Park Cocina Cucamonga Mexican Grill Corn Dog Castle Paradise Garden Grill Hollywood Churro Cart Smokejumpers Grill

Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa

GCH Craftsman Grill

Walt’s Chili Bread Bowl

GCH Holiday Cart

Disney100 Rice Krispie Treat (New)

Disneyland Hotel

Coffee House

Disney100 Mickey Mouse Sipper (New)

Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar (Coming Soon)

Trader Sam’s Disney100 Swizzle Stick (New) (Limit ten 10 per person, per transaction)

Available at Various Disneyland Resort Hotels

Disney100 Travel Tumbler with Lanyard (New) Available at the following: Coffee House at Disneyland Hotel GCH Craftsman Grill at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa

Downtown Disney District

Catal Restaurant and Uva Bar & Cafe (Available beginning Jan. 27)

Lavender Honor: Gin, plum liqueur, yuzu, and cava (New)

Naples Ristorante e Bar (Available beginning Jan. 27)

Enchanted Centuria Martini: Blanco tequila, chilled espresso, Irish cream, and vanilla syrup topped with an edible flower (New)

Marceline’s Confectionary (Available beginning Jan. 27)

Minnie Apple (New)

(New) Minnie Cake Pop (New)

Tortilla Jo’s (Available beginning Jan. 27)

3 Leches Cake: Fresh berries, tres leches sauce, and snow-white chocolate confetti (New)

Fresh berries, tres leches sauce, and snow-white chocolate confetti (New) Burgundy Celebration: Tequila blanco, organic margarita mix, and cabernet wine (New)

Tequila blanco, organic margarita mix, and cabernet wine (New) The Last Pedal: Tequila blanco, rose syrup, fresh lime, sparkling water, smoke top, and garnished with an edible flower (New)