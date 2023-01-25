Video – New Footage from World of Color – One Shared by Disney

With just a few short days until the show’s debut at Disney California Adventure on Friday, Disney shared some new footage of the upcoming World of Color – One.

The new footage features portions of the show dedicated to beloved films and properties like: Encanto Star Wars The Avengers Soul Moana Mulan Pocahontas

Check out the new footage below:

More About World of Color – ONE:

World of Color – ONE will celebrate the broad storytelling legacy of the first 100 years of the Walt Disney Studios and company, telling a new story through Disney Classics and new favorites.

The show will tell a new story of how one single action, like a drop of water, creates a ripple that can grow into a wave of change. It brings some of the most courageous, loving and inspiring characters to life in new ways.

In fact, this is the first Disneyland Resort Star Wars

This spectrum of stories is set to a beautiful musical score comprised of 18 different compositions, including a new, original song “Start a Wave,” which was written by GRAMMY-nominated artist Cody Fry and features lead vocals performed by singer-songwriter and actress Loren Allred.

Each musical moment is brought to life by mist screens and 1,200 dancing fountains, combined with brilliant lighting, projection, laser, fog and flame effects.

This immersive journey builds to an emotional and uplifting finale that highlights how, when we come together and combine our efforts, many drops can become an ocean. You’ll walk away feeling inspired to start a ripple of your own and be the one to make a wave for the future.