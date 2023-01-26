“Return of the Jedi” Leia Boushh Disguise Coming to LEGO’s Star Wars Helmet Series in Spring 2023

As the 40th anniversary of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi approaches, LEGO is continuing their fan favorite Helmet series with tribute to Princess Leia and her bounty hunter disguise.

The original Star Wars trilogy has been entertaining fans for 40+ years as the third entry, Return of the Jedi , reaches the milestone this spring. Several companies will be releasing new merchandise honoring the film and LEGO is among the brands bringing exciting collections to fans.

Their popular Helmet series is adding Leia to the assortment, or rather Leia disguised as the bounty hunter Boushh! The LEGO brick design replicates the helmet she wears when attempting to rescue Han Solo from Jabba’s Palace.

As with all LEGO Star Wars helmets, this includes a display base and special placard bearing the Star Wars and LEGO images, as well as the character name.

Helmets are designed for adult builders carrying an age recommendation of 18+.

The LEGO Leia Boushh Helmet is available for pre-order on the LEGO website. It sells for $59.99 and is expected to be released on March 1st.

Princess Leia (Boushh) Helmet 75351 | Star Wars | Buy online at the Official LEGO Shop US – $69.99

670 pieces

Collectible LEGO Star Wars build-and-display model

Includes display stand with nameplate

Ages 18+

6.5″ high x 4.5″ wide x 5.5″ deep

