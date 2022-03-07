Luke Skywalker, Mandalorian, Dark Trooper LEGO Star Wars Helmets Now Available on shopDisney

Three recently released LEGO Star Wars helmets have made their way to shopDisney and serious Star Wars fans will surely be adding them to their collections.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Star Wars fans may recall that StarWars.com recently showcased three new LEGO helmet sets

The new iconic helmets that have been recreated with LEGO bricks are: Luke Skywalker (Red Five) The Mandalorian Dark Trooper

Each helmet was created by a different LEGO Star Wars designer who found interesting and creative ways to incorporate the various elements of each helmet into a buildable display that fans will love.

The helmets are designed for adult builders carrying an age recommendation of 18+.

All three versions sell for $59.99 each and can be purchased on shopDisney

LEGO Luke Skywalker (Red Five) Helmet 75327 – Star Wars

675 pieces

Collectible LEGO Star Wars build-and-display model

Includes display stand with nameplate

Ages 18+

7 1/2'' H x 4 3/4'' W when assembled

LEGO The Mandalorian Helmet 75328 – Star Wars

584 pieces

Collectible LEGO Star Wars build-and-display model

Includes display stand with nameplate

Ages 18+

7'' H x 4 1/3'' W x 4 3/4'' D when assembled

LEGO Dark Trooper Helmet 75343 – Star Wars

693 pieces

Collectible LEGO Star Wars build-and-display model

Includes display stand with nameplate

Ages 18+

7'' H x 4 3/4'' W x 5 9/10'' D when assembled

More LEGO Star Wars Helmets:

LEGO Scout Trooper Helmet 75305 – Star Wars

LEGO Darth Vader Helmet – Star Wars Darth Vader LEO set

Boba Fett Helmet Building Set by LEGO – Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back 40th Anniversary