Luke Skywalker, Mandalorian, Dark Trooper LEGO Star Wars Helmets Now Available on shopDisney

Three recently released LEGO Star Wars helmets have made their way to shopDisney and serious Star Wars fans will surely be adding them to their collections.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- Star Wars fans may recall that StarWars.com recently showcased three new LEGO helmet sets that would be debuting on March 1st. In addition to being available on LEGO.com, the amazing display pieces are now available on shopDisney.
- The new iconic helmets that have been recreated with LEGO bricks are:
- Luke Skywalker (Red Five)
- The Mandalorian
- Dark Trooper
- Each helmet was created by a different LEGO Star Wars designer who found interesting and creative ways to incorporate the various elements of each helmet into a buildable display that fans will love.
- The helmets are designed for adult builders carrying an age recommendation of 18+.
- All three versions sell for $59.99 each and can be purchased on shopDisney. Links to the individual sets can be found below.
LEGO Luke Skywalker (Red Five) Helmet 75327 – Star Wars
- 675 pieces
- Collectible LEGO Star Wars build-and-display model
- Includes display stand with nameplate
- Ages 18+
- 7 1/2'' H x 4 3/4'' W when assembled
LEGO The Mandalorian Helmet 75328 – Star Wars
- 584 pieces
- Collectible LEGO Star Wars build-and-display model
- Includes display stand with nameplate
- Ages 18+
- 7'' H x 4 1/3'' W x 4 3/4'' D when assembled
LEGO Dark Trooper Helmet 75343 – Star Wars
- 693 pieces
- Collectible LEGO Star Wars build-and-display model
- Includes display stand with nameplate
- Ages 18+
- 7'' H x 4 3/4'' W x 5 9/10'' D when assembled
