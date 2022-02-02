Star Wars Shares First Look at Luke Skywalker, The Mandalorian, Dark Troopers LEGO Helmet Sets Coming Soon

LEGO is expanding their assortment of character helmet sets with three new additions to the Star Wars line. Coming this spring, fans will be able to grow their collection with headwear designed for Luke Skywalker, The Mandalorian, and Dark Troopers. StarWars.com spoke with the designers of the new sets who shared some amazing details.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

StarWars.com

LEGO has already released designs inspired by Darth Vader, Scout Troopers Stormtroopers, Boba Fett and TIE Fighter Pilots Luke Skywalker (Red Five) The Mandalorian Dark Trooper

As part of the reveal, StarWars.com shared some incredible photos and spoke with LEGO Star Wars designers about creating these awesome collectibles.

All three helmets are available for pre-order

Luke Skywalker

César Carvalhosa Soares on the Luke Skywalker Helmet: “This was the first time that we did an open-face helmet and it provided us with a lot of different challenges….I’m very proud of the final result, but I would say that the visor part is the one that I am most happy with.”

Luke Skywalker (Red Five) Helmet 75327 | Star Wars – $59.99

The Mandalorian

Michael Lee Stockwell on the Mandalorian Helmet: “Mando’s helmet is made of polished beskar metal, and I knew before I even started that metalizing all of the elements used in the design of the helmet was not a realistic option.”

“Mando’s helmet is made of polished beskar metal, and I knew before I even started that metalizing all of the elements used in the design of the helmet was not a realistic option.” Michael Lee Stockwell: “…the feature that I found most prominent was the deeply carved cheek areas….I tried many different approaches, and I think the final solution addresses the challenges and stays true to the design language of the rest of the helmet.”

“…the feature that I found most prominent was the deeply carved cheek areas….I tried many different approaches, and I think the final solution addresses the challenges and stays true to the design language of the rest of the helmet.” Michael Lee Stockwell: “The shortcut here would have been to just change the color of 75277, the Boba Fett helmet, but we are driven by the idea that LEGO elements offer an infinite number of possibilities, so we continue the search for new ways to hopefully take it a step further.”

The Mandalorian Helmet 75328 | Star Wars – $59.99

Dark Trooper

Hans Burkhard Schlömer: “I was very happy that the dark troopers made it into canon and ‘on screen’ in such a spectacular fashion after such a long time, since the days of LucasArts games.”

“I was very happy that the dark troopers made it into canon and ‘on screen’ in such a spectacular fashion after such a long time, since the days of LucasArts games.” Hans Burkhard Schlömer on the Dark Trooper Helmet: “Designing uni-colored models has its ups and downs, especially with black elements. It helps with the overall shape as it makes everything blend together more easily but makes it difficult for details to stand out. The biggest design challenge was probably the snout/mouth of this helmet due to its complex shape!”

Dark Trooper Helmet 75343 | Star Wars – $59.99