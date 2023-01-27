D23 Hosting Gold Member Exclusive Mickey’s of Glendale Shopping Day at Disney’s Contemporary Resort

D23 Gold Members are invited to an exciting day of winter shopping on Friday, February 10th at the Mickey’s of Glendale pop-up shop at Disney’s Contemporary Resort.

What’s Happening:

The D23 Gold Member exclusive shopping day will take place in the Grand Republic Ballroom of Disney’s Contemporary Resort at Walt Disney World

Exclusive Walt Disney Imagineering limited-edition products from Mickey’s of Glendale, the Walt Disney Imagineering campus’ official store, will be available while supplies last.

D23 Gold Members can sign up for a single 30-minute shopping window.

Guests will not be admitted to the Mickey’s of Glendale pop-up shop outside of their confirmed window or allowed to queue any earlier than 45 minutes before their scheduled time.

The shopping windows are as follows: 8:00 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. EST 8:30 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. EST 9:00 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. EST 9:30 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. EST 10:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. EST 10:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. EST 11:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. EST 11:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. EST 12:00 p.m. – 12:30 p.m. EST 12:30 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. EST 1:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. EST 1:30 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. EST 2:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. EST 2:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. EST

The event will begin at 8:00 a.m. EST at Mickey’s of Glendale pop-up shop in the Grand Ballroom at the Contemporary Resort, and will last until approximately 3:00 p.m. EST. Please do not arrive at the ballroom before 7:30 a.m.

Complimentary tickets are available now

Notes:

D23 Gold Members may reserve a ticket for themselves.

Only confirmed ticketed attendees will be able to enter the Mickey’s of Glendale pop-up shop during their shopping window. No late accommodations will be permitted.

Confirmed attendees may enter the Mickey’s of Glendale queue 30 minutes prior to their shopping window. Any unofficial queues will not be honored and may result in revocation of shopping privileges.

All confirmed attendees will have the opportunity to shop at the store on Friday, February 10th, 2023, if they arrive during their confirmed shopping window.

Some items may be limited to one (1) per person, while supplies last.

D23 Gold Members will be required to provide their membership number when reserving tickets.

Ticketed members who do not attend the event forfeit their place as well as all experiences, benefits, and gifts associated with the event. All D23 Special Events are subject to change without notice.

There are no cancellations or refunds, and tickets are not transferable.