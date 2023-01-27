Enter to Win A Trip To Ride Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway at Disneyland Through Disney Movie Insiders

Fans who are part of the Disney Movie Insiders program can now enter to win a trip to the Disneyland Resort to experience the new Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway attraction at the park!
What’s Happening:
- Disney Movie Insiders is giving their users the chance to experience an oppor-TOON-ity of a lifetime to see Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse in their first ride-through attraction at the Disneyland Resort.
- Disney Movie Insiders users can now enter for a chance to win a vacation for 4 people to visit the Disneyland Resort in California and have an opportunity to hop aboard Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway, now open! It's the wackiest train trip ever to pull out of the station and your whirlwind adventure
- into the cartoon world is waiting.
- One (1) Grand Prize Winner will receive a 3-night vacation for 4 people to Disneyland Resort including:
- Round trip coach airfare and ground transportation for up to 4 people.
- Hotel accommodations at a Disneyland® Resort hotel.
- Up to four (4) 4-Day Tickets with Park Hopper Option including Disney Genie+ service.
- One (1) Disney Gift Card with a value of $300.00. Subject to restrictions.
- One (1) VIP Resort Tour Guide on one day for up to 8 hours.
- $300 Disney Gift Card
- Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway officially opened at Disneyland Park earlier today, Jan. 27, 2023, as part of the Disney100 anniversary celebration – marking the first time Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse star in a ride-through attraction at the Disneyland Resort.
- Located in the reimagined Mickey’s Toontown (reopening March 8, 2023), Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway transports guests into the whimsical world of Disney Television Animation’s Emmy Award-winning “Mickey Mouse” cartoon shorts. The attraction combines physical sets, Audio-Animatronics figures, animated media and projection-mapping techniques, all synced with trackless vehicles and a jaunty musical score.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning