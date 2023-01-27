Enter to Win A Trip To Ride Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway at Disneyland Through Disney Movie Insiders

Fans who are part of the Disney Movie Insiders program can now enter to win a trip to the Disneyland Resort to experience the new Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway attraction at the park!

Disney Movie Insiders is giving their users the chance to experience an oppor-TOON-ity of a lifetime to see Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse in their first ride-through attraction at the Disneyland Resort.

Disney Movie Insiders users can now enter for a chance to win a vacation for 4 people to visit the Disneyland Resort in California and have an opportunity to hop aboard Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway

One (1) Grand Prize Winner will receive a 3-night vacation for 4 people to Disneyland Resort including: Round trip coach airfare and ground transportation for up to 4 people. Hotel accommodations at a Disneyland® Resort hotel. Up to four (4) 4-Day Tickets with Park Hopper Option including Disney Genie+ service. One (1) Disney Gift Card with a value of $300.00. Subject to restrictions. One (1) VIP Resort Tour Guide on one day for up to 8 hours. $300 Disney Gift Card

Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway

Located in the reimagined Mickey’s Toontown (reopening March 8, 2023), Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway transports guests into the whimsical world of Disney Television Animation’s Emmy Award-winning “Mickey Mouse” cartoon shorts. The attraction combines physical sets, Audio-Animatronics figures, animated media and projection-mapping techniques, all synced with trackless vehicles and a jaunty musical score.