Disney Channel Showcases How NOT To Draw Mickey Mouse In New Video

A new parody short from Disney Channel teaches viewers how NOT to draw Mickey Mouse, with an artist creating chaos for the animated icon.

What’s Happening?

Disney Channel has released a new video showcasing how NOT to draw Mickey Mouse in a parody of a drawing tutorial.

Keeping the spirit and charm of the new Mickey Mouse shorts on the network and Disney+

Disney's Mickey Mouse shorts are produced by Disney Television Animation, and feature Disney cartoon characters Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, Goofy and Pluto in contemporary settings such as Paris, Venice, Tokyo and New York. The series has the slapstick feel of the earliest Mickey Mouse shorts while providing a modern update, and presents Mickey in a broad range of humorous situations that showcase his pluck and rascality, along with his long-beloved charm and good heartedness.

The Mickey Mouse shorts are the inspiration behind the newest attraction at the Disneyland Resort Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway. The attraction combines physical sets, Audio-Animatronics figures, animated media and projection-mapping techniques, all synced with trackless vehicles and a jaunty musical score.

Families begin their adventure inside the El CapiTOON Theater at Mickey's Toontown for the premiere of a new Mickey Mouse cartoon short, "Perfect Picnic." In the story, Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse set off on a journey to find the best spot for a romantic picnic, taking their red convertible for a drive through Runnamuck Park. Little do they know, Pluto accidentally stowed away in the trunk of their car, so when the roadster hits a bump and the dutiful dog flies out … mayhem ensues. Disney magic then brings guests through the movie screen and into the cartoon world.

