Hulu + Live TV Loses Boomerang Network in March

Hulu + Live TV offers subscribers access to more than 85 channels but starting in March, that will no longer include the Boomerang Network.

Hulu has sent an email to subscribers notifying them that the Boomerang Network will no longer be offered as part of the standard Hulu + Live TV subscription starting March 1.

However, those who wish to continue watching all of their favorite Boomerang content with a subscription to the Entertainment Add-on.

The Boomerang Network airs classic animation from the Warner Bros. library and is named after a Cartoon Network programming block that began in 1992.

This news comes just a couple of months after Hulu + Live TV added over a dozen new networks

Earlier that month, it was announced the streamer’s live TV service grew to 4.4 million total subscribers [10% year over year growth], cementing it as one of the largest in the U.S.

Subscribers will of course still have access to 85+ live channels for your favorite sports, news and entertainment.