Hulu + Live TV Loses Boomerang Network in March

Hulu + Live TV offers subscribers access to more than 85 channels but starting in March, that will no longer include the Boomerang Network.
- Hulu has sent an email to subscribers notifying them that the Boomerang Network will no longer be offered as part of the standard Hulu + Live TV subscription starting March 1.
- However, those who wish to continue watching all of their favorite Boomerang content with a subscription to the Entertainment Add-on.
- The Boomerang Network airs classic animation from the Warner Bros. library and is named after a Cartoon Network programming block that began in 1992.
- This news comes just a couple of months after Hulu + Live TV added over a dozen new networks to its service, including The Hallmark Channel and The Weather Channel.
- Earlier that month, it was announced the streamer’s live TV service grew to 4.4 million total subscribers [10% year over year growth], cementing it as one of the largest in the U.S.
- Subscribers will of course still have access to 85+ live channels for your favorite sports, news and entertainment.