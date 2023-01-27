T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach to Permanently Exit “GMA3: What You Need To Know”

Following public revelations of a romantic relationship, T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach are departing GMA3: What You Need To Know, according to Deadline.
What’s Happening:
- Last month, ABC News President Kim Godwin told staffers that Holmes and Robach were being taken off the air pending an internal investigation.
- A contentious mediation session was held on Thursday, January 26th, with the result being that they would be departing.
- An official announcement has not yet been made, as the final details are still being worked out on their exit, but is expected soon.
- Godwin had told staffers that the relationship between the two anchors had become an “internal and external distraction” in deciding to pull them off the air, as their relationship had been the subject of tabloid headlines. The show has featured fill-in hosts since then.
- Holmes and Robach have served as co-hosts of GMA3 since September, 2020, joining ABC News chief medical correspondent Jennifer Ashton and replacing a special program devoted to the COVID pandemic that was launched earlier that year.
- In announcing that Holmes and Robach were being taken off the air, Godwin told staffers that “while the relationship is not a violation of company policy, I really have taken the last few days to think about and work through what I think is best for the ABC News organization.”
- Their absence from the show ended up being much longer.
- The Robach-Holmes relationship was originally disclosed in a story and photos on DailyMail.com. Robach is married to actor Andrew Shue and Holmes to lawyer Marilee Fiebig, and both couples reportedly had separated.
- Contracts for high-profile media personalities typically include morals clauses, but Holmes and Robach’s camps are said to have been adamant that even that provision was not violated with a consensual relationship.