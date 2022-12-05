“GMA3” Anchors Pulled Off-Air Temporarily By ABC News President As Personal Relationship Is Disclosed

ABC News president Kim Godwin has pulled GMA3 anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes off the air temporarily, calling the personal relationship between the two an “internal and external distraction,” according to Deadline.

What’s Happening:

Named permanent anchors back in 2020,

anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have been pulled off the air, albeit temporarily, by ABC News President Kim Godwin after the public revelation of a romantic relationship between the two anchors. Godwin has said that the relationship between the two has become “an external and external distraction” and added that “for now I am going to take Amy and T.J. off the air while we figure this out.”

She added that the relationship is not a violation of company policy, but is looking for the best for the ABC News organization, focusing on the priority of the staff, the people at ABC, and the brand of the network.

In a call that reportedly took place this morning, she added “I really want to remind (you) what kind of organization we are. We are kind, we are inclusive. We are respectful and we are transparent, and we are focused on the work.”

For today’s show (Mon. Dec. 5th), Gio Benitez and Stephanie Ramos filled in, saying that Robach and Holmes “have the day off.”

The relationship between the pair was disclosed last week when photos and a full story appeared on DailyMail. Both Anchors are already married, though both couples have reportedly already separated.

Sources say that the move to pull the two anchors is not a suspension at this point, but more solid plans for what will happen are reportedly expected in the coming days.