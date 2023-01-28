Photos – Disney Springs Kids Club Kicks Off This Morning

Disney Springs Kids Club kicked off this morning with entertainment designed for the family to enjoy together over at the Landing area of Walt Disney World’s shopping and dining district.
- Entertainment began at 10 am this morning with DJ Katie.
- She was then followed by the Wassalou Drum Circle, the Afropop band from Disney’s Animal Kingdom, at 10:30.
- Both acts held two performances today, as you can see on the video boards below.
- Both acts brought energy and fun for families to enjoy at Disney Springs this morning.
- Rounding out the current Disney Springs Kids Club lineup, DJ KD Queen will bring her signature flair to the stage, hosting games, singalongs, and more.
- There will be new acts added to the lineup each week.
- Guests may recognize Flight Crew Jump Rope at a high-energy dance party featuring incredible jump-rope routines and amazing acrobatics.
