Photos: Laughin’ Place References Removed, Construction Walls Expand at Former Splash Mountain

It’s been over a week now since Splash Mountain closed at the Magic Kingdom to begin its transformation into Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. Let’s check in and see what’s new at the construction site.

Of course, the water has been completely drained from the attraction. Construction walls surround the entrance to the attraction, but most Splash Mountain thematic details still remain.

The construction walls feature a Southern Dome Salt Company logo, and also say “Louisiana” and “Please Keep Dry.” This refers to the new theme for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, which will transform the mountain into a salt dome, as there are no mountains in Louisiana. Tiana has purchased one of these salt domes and is using it as the base for Tiana’s Foods, a key component to the story of the new attraction.

The Laughin’ Place kids play area remains for now, but has had all “Laughin’ Place” references removed.

No visible changes have been made to the exterior of the mountain at this point, however construction walls do surround it.

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is set to open at the Magic Kingdom in Late 2024.