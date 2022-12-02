Splash Mountain at Magic Kingdom to Close January 23, New Concept Art for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Released

It’s finally happening folks, Splash Mountain at Walt Disney World will be closing on January 23rd, 2023 to begin the transformation into Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. Additionally, Disney has released some new concept art for the upcoming attraction.

What’s Happening:

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is currently planned to open in Late 2024 at both Disneyland and the Magic Kingdom.

Along with this announcement, Disney released a new piece of concept art for the upcoming ride (seen above).

As the Disney Parks Blog explains, “This new scene is the thrilling moment you first drop into the bayou and encounter some friends both new and familiar.”

Disney also notes, “What you can’t tell from this rendering… is that beautiful zydeco music will fill the air. Zydeco is a special blend of rhythm and blues that was born in Louisiana, and when you hear it, you’ll feel like you’ve truly stepped into Tiana’s world.”

“Here you’ll find Louis, who explains where this amazing music is coming from. Tiana made some new friends out here – a band full of adorable critters, including an otter, a rabbit, a racoon, a beaver, a turtle and others. The band members sing and play instruments made of natural materials they found in the bayou. It feels like they may have a bigger role to play in this story … but we’ll just have to wait and see on that one. “

The attraction is not a retelling of the film, and is actually set one year after the film completes. Tiana, in an effort to give back to the community, has created “Tiana’s Foods,” an employee-owned company.

Imagineers acknowledged the concerns of many fans of how a mountain would fit into New Orleans, an extremely flat city. New Orleans does not have mountains, but it does have salt domes, and Tiana has purchased one of these salt domes and is using it as the base for Tiana’s Foods.

The Tiana we see in Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will look different than we’ve seen before. The clothing she is wearing was meticulously researched and is based on what women of color actually wore in 1927. A lot of time was also put into the design of Tiana’s hair.

All of the original voice talents from the film will be back for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure including: Anika Noni Rose (Tiana) Jenifer Lewis (Mama Odie) Bruno Camps (Princess Naveen) Michael-Leon Wooley (Louis)

Splash Mountain fans should get their last rides in ASAP, as January 22nd will be the final day to ride!