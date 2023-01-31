Disney PhotoPass Photographers To Sport New “Green” Costumes

Guests at Walt Disney World will soon (very soon!) find Disney PhotoPass photographers with ease with bright and fun new costumes that are also eco-friendly giving their green color a double meaning.

What’s Happening:

Beginning February 1st, Disney Photopass Photographers will be debuting brand new costumes that fully embodies a “green” theme.

Not only is the shirt green, but the costume itself is environmentally friendly – with fabric made up of recycled material, which even includes the Disney PhotoPass emblem stitched on the sleeve.

In addition to helping the environment, the costumes also help the photographers. The fabric is designed to control moisture and protect against the sun’s rays. The sun is bright here in Florida, so the team at Walt Disney World also took extra steps to make sure cast members are protected.

Guests will find Disney PhotoPass Photographers as part of the Disney PhotoPass Service throughout the Walt Disney World Resort. At select attractions and iconic park locations, photographers are on hand to capture guest’s unforgettable vacation moments with one-of-a-kind photo opportunities that only they can offer. Minutes later, their pictures are ready to view in their gallery—online or on the My Disney Experience app.

What They’re Saying:

Josh, Costume Designer for Disney Live Entertainment: “Sustainability and environmental consciousness are major focuses of all design work for cast member costumes. We’re always looking for new practices and technologies that go the extra mile towards reducing our environmental footprint”