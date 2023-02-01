Disney Unveils Ten New Animated Posters Created for Disney100: The Exhibition

Walt Disney Archives shared the new animated posters created exclusively for Disney 100: The Exhibition on their Twitter page.
What's Happening:
- Ten all new animated posters created exclusively for Disney100: The Exhibition premiering February 18 at The Franklin have been released.
- The post reads: JUST UNVEILED: 10 all-new animated posters created exclusively for Disney100: The Exhibition, premiering Feb. 18 at TheFranklin! Each design illustrates the theme of its gallery. Look below for animated versions of each poster. How many details can you find?”
https://twitter.com/TWDCArchives/status/1620818568572194817?s=20&t=09iVqRZBadwg_sifgOuPAg
About Disney100: The Exhibition:
- Created for the 100-year celebration of The Walt Disney Company, the world premiere exhibition will immerse guests in the beloved stories that have been dazzling fans since 1923.
- The Walt Disney Archives is opening its vault of treasures, showcasing more than 250 of its “Crown Jewels,” rarely seen original artworks and artifacts, costumes and props, and other memorabilia.
- Exclusively for this exhibition, Disney has curated special behind-the-scenes glimpses into the creation of the company’s most popular characters, films, shows, and attractions—from Disneyland to Walt Disney World and beyond.
- Plus, ten magnificent and imaginatively themed galleries, all featuring moving stories, unique interactive installations, and exciting background information, will take visitors on a journey through 100 years of The Walt Disney Company, celebrating the classics from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs to Strange World, as well as the latest members of the Disney family—Pixar, Star Wars, Marvel, and National Geographic.