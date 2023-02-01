Disney Unveils Ten New Animated Posters Created for Disney100: The Exhibition

Walt Disney Archives shared the new animated posters created exclusively for Disney 100: The Exhibition on their Twitter page.

Ten all new animated posters created exclusively for Disney100: The Exhibition premiering February 18 at The Franklin have been released.

The post reads: JUST UNVEILED: 10 all-new animated posters created exclusively for Disney100: The Exhibition, premiering Feb. 18 at TheFranklin! Each design illustrates the theme of its gallery. Look below for animated versions of each poster. How many details can you find?”

