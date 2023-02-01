Earl of Sandwich Opens in Temporary Location at Disneyland Resort

The temporary location for Earl of Sandwich has opened their doors earlier today, allowing Disneyland Resort guests the opportunity to dine at this fan-favorite location once again.
What’s Happening:
- Earl of Sandwich is once again returning to the Downtown Disney District at the Disneyland Resort in a temporary location that was once home to La Brea Bakery.
- The new location will be occupied by the fan-favorite sandwich house as work gets ready for a new eatery, Portos, to debut in the location, as announced at the recent D23 Expo last fall.
- Earl of Sandwich officially opened this morning, and guests can enjoy one of their hot sandwiches on artisan bread, with grab-and-go options at Earl of Sandwich or table service options at Earl of Sandwich Tavern, both of which will be temporarily located at the new location.
- There is no official timeline for the duration of this new Earl of Sandwich location, however, As previously shared at the D23 Expo, Porto’s Bakery will be bringing their famous Cheese Rolls, California-Cuban cuisine and more to the district, and the plans are underway to design and construct an all-new Porto’s location near the Esplanade on the footprint of the temporary Earl of Sandwich/La Brea Bakery location.
- This is just one of a handful of changes coming or in progress in Downtown Disney, with changes coming to Ralph Brennan’s Jazz Kitchen, temporary locations for Disney Home and Wonderground Gallery, and the upcoming addition of Din Tai Fung, which will open in the west side of the district in the future.
