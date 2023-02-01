New “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Featurette Explains How Namor’s Wings Work

With the film now streaming on Disney+, Marvel has released a new featurette for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, explaining how Namor’s wings work.

The new featurette includes insight from visual effects supervisor Geoffrey Baumann and head of visual development Ryan Meinerding.

Baumann explains that they wanted to give Namor a unique style of movement by combining various existing styles: “We kind of landed in a world that was probably combining the flight patterns of hummingbirds along with larger birds of prey.”

Meinerding also explains that director Ryan Coogler wanted to include elements of parkour and that led to the style that looks as though Namor is running through the sky.

You can check out the full featurette below and stream Black Panther: Wakanda Forever now on Disney+.

More on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: