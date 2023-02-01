New “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Featurette Explains How Namor’s Wings Work

With the film now streaming on Disney+, Marvel has released a new featurette for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, explaining how Namor’s wings work.
- The new featurette includes insight from visual effects supervisor Geoffrey Baumann and head of visual development Ryan Meinerding.
- Baumann explains that they wanted to give Namor a unique style of movement by combining various existing styles:
- “We kind of landed in a world that was probably combining the flight patterns of hummingbirds along with larger birds of prey.”
- Meinerding also explains that director Ryan Coogler wanted to include elements of parkour and that led to the style that looks as though Namor is running through the sky.
- You can check out the full featurette below and stream Black Panther: Wakanda Forever now on Disney+.
- In Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba) fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death.
- As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda.
- Introducing Tenoch Huerta Mejía as Namor, ruler of a hidden undersea nation, the film also stars Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livinalli.
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, directed by Ryan Coogler and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore, opened in U.S. theaters November 11, 2022.
- Marvel Studios’ Black Panther remains the number one film of all time in both East and West Africa.
