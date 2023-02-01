New Video Builds Hype for Upcoming Third Season of “The Mandalorian”

With just a month to go until the highly anticipated debut of the third season of The Mandalorian on Disney+, a new video has been released highlighting the phenomenon the series has become.

The new video offers some behind-the-scenes looks at the making of the series, with some insight from Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni and more.

It also features some highlights from the previous two seasons as well as some footage from the upcoming third season.

Check out the new video below:

The journeys of the Mandalorian through the Star Wars

Jon Favreau is the showrunner/head writer and serves as an executive producer along with Dave Filoni, Rick Famuyiwa, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson.

Karen Gilchrist and Carrie Beck are co-executive producers.

Check out the latest trailer for the upcoming season below:

Check out Mike’s shot-by-shot analysis

The Mandalorian season three debuts on Disney+