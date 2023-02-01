New Video Builds Hype for Upcoming Third Season of “The Mandalorian”

With just a month to go until the highly anticipated debut of the third season of The Mandalorian on Disney+, a new video has been released highlighting the phenomenon the series has become.
- The new video offers some behind-the-scenes looks at the making of the series, with some insight from Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni and more.
- It also features some highlights from the previous two seasons as well as some footage from the upcoming third season.
- Check out the new video below:
- The journeys of the Mandalorian through the Star Wars galaxy continue. Once a lone bounty hunter, Din Djarin has reunited with Grogu. Meanwhile, the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history. The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together.
- Jon Favreau is the showrunner/head writer and serves as an executive producer along with Dave Filoni, Rick Famuyiwa, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson.
- Karen Gilchrist and Carrie Beck are co-executive producers.
- Check out the latest trailer for the upcoming season below:
- Check out Mike’s shot-by-shot analysis of all 60+ shots in the new trailer.
- The Mandalorian season three debuts on Disney+ on March 1st.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now