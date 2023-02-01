Photos: Celebrate Soulfully Returns with Special Food and More at Disney Springs

February is Black History Month, and Disney Springs is celebrating with the return of the Celebrate Soulfully event. Let’s see what the shopping district is doing to mark the occasion.

At both the Marvel Super Hero Headquarters and Marketplace Co-Op, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever merchandise is marked as part of the celebration.

Art created by Black artists available at The Art of Disney have special signs telling you the artist’s story.

Jock Lindsey’s Hangar Bar features a couple of special items created by Chef Dee.

Chef Kima has created Jamaican Jerk Chicken Frites at The Daily Poutine as a nod to her family’s history.

Over at B.B. Wolf’s Sausage Co., Chef Twon’s Chicken Jambalaya Dog was created to recognize his mother.

A special Soul-themed petite cake available at Amorette's Patisserie.

Disney is honoring Black Heritage and Culture throughout Black History Month and beyond. Check out our Celebrate Soulfully tag for all there is to experience at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World.