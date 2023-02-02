Dali Benssalah, Josh Charles and Yumna Marwan Join Cast of FX’s “The Veil”

Dali Benssalah, Josh Charles and Yumna Marwan have reportedly joined the cast of FX's The Veil, according to Variety.

The Veil is set to air exclusively on Hulu announced back in August

is set to air exclusively on Benssalah, Charles and Marwan join Elisabeth Moss, who was previously set to star in the series.

Details regarding the characters the new cast members will be playing are being kept under wraps but we do know their names: Charles as Max Benssalah as Malik Marwan as Adilah

Charles’ recent credits include HBO’s We Own This City , Netflix’s Away and CBS’ The Good Wife .

, Netflix’s and CBS’ . Benssalah is known for his roles in the James Bond film No Time to Die as well as The Accidental Getaway Driver , Athena and Savages .

as well as , and . Marwan has starred in series like Little Birds and films like The Translator and The River .

and films like and . The Veil is written by Steven Knight who also executive produces with Denise Di Novi and Nina Tassler of PatMa Productions, and Elisabeth Moss with Lindsey McManus of Love & Squalor Pictures.

“The Veil” Synopsis: