Dali Benssalah, Josh Charles and Yumna Marwan Join Cast of FX’s “The Veil”

Dali Benssalah, Josh Charles and Yumna Marwan have reportedly joined the cast of FX's The Veil, according to Variety.
- The Veil is set to air exclusively on Hulu and was originally announced back in August.
- Benssalah, Charles and Marwan join Elisabeth Moss, who was previously set to star in the series.
- Details regarding the characters the new cast members will be playing are being kept under wraps but we do know their names:
- Charles as Max
- Benssalah as Malik
- Marwan as Adilah
- Charles’ recent credits include HBO’s We Own This City, Netflix’s Away and CBS’ The Good Wife.
- Benssalah is known for his roles in the James Bond film No Time to Die as well as The Accidental Getaway Driver, Athena and Savages.
- Marwan has starred in series like Little Birds and films like The Translator and The River.
- The Veil is written by Steven Knight who also executive produces with Denise Di Novi and Nina Tassler of PatMa Productions, and Elisabeth Moss with Lindsey McManus of Love & Squalor Pictures.
“The Veil” Synopsis:
- This gripping thriller explores the surprising and fraught relationship between two women who play a deadly game of truth and lies on the road from Istanbul to Paris and London. One woman has a secret, the other a mission to reveal it before thousands of lives are lost.