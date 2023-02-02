Some delicious sips and treats will be available at the Walt Disney World Resort as we get closer to Valentine's Day. Disney Parks Blog shared what is on the menu.

What's Available:

Available at Various Resorts (Available through Feb. 28; mobile order available)

My (Plant-based) Sweetheart Chocolate cupcake with a love-ly swirl of vanilla buttercream and sprinkles (New) (Plant-based Item) (Wheat/ Gluten Friendly) ; Available at the following: World Premiere Food Court at Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort Intermission Food Court at Disney’s All-Star Music Resort End Zone Food Court at Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort Landscape of Flavors at Disney’s Art of Animation Resort Centertown Market at Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort Spyglass Grill at Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort Sassagoula Floatworks and Food Factory at Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter Riverside Mill Food Court at Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside Everything POP Shopping & Dining at Disney’s Pop Century Resort

; Available at the following:

Disney’s All-Star Resorts

World Premiere Food Court, Intermission Food Court, and End Zone Food Court (Available through Feb. 14; mobile order available)

Be My Valentine Sweet Treat Bag: Sugar cookies with house-made vanilla and raspberry marshmallows (New)

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge

Boma – Flavors of Africa (Available Feb. 10 through 14)

Zebra Domes: The classic Amarula mousse and white chocolate dessert with the addition of a pink stripe

Jiko – The Cooking Place (Available Feb. 13 and 14 only)

Wild About Mousse: Madagascan milk chocolate mousse, pistachio sponge, marinated citrus, and candied almonds (New)

The Mara (Available Feb. 10 through 14; mobile order available)

Zebra Mousse Cake: Amarula mousse cake inspired by the flavors of the iconic Zebra Domes (New)

Sanaa (Available Feb. 13 and 14 only)

Bananas For Mousse: Banana cake, peanut butter mousse, banana jam, banana cream, candied almonds, and caramel (New)

Disney’s Art of Animation Resort and Disney’s Pop Century Resort

Landscape of Flavors and Everything POP Shopping & Dining (Available through Feb. 14; mobile order available)

Chocolate Lover’s Delight: Chocolate cupcake with hazelnut filling, chocolate hazelnut buttercream, white chocolate heart décor, and sprinkles (New)

Disney’s Beach Club Resort

Beach Club Marketplace (Available through Feb. 14; mobile order available)

Sweets For My Sweet: Layers of cream cheese mousse, strawberry filling, vanilla cake, and a crispy strawberry vanilla base with glaçage and white chocolate décor (New)

Beaches & Cream Soda Shop (Available through Feb. 28)

Strawberry Minnie Milkshake: Strawberry milkshake with strawberry purée, red sprinkles, and a Minnie Mouse vanilla cupcake (New)

Disney’s BoardWalk Inn

BoardWalk Deli (Available through Feb. 14)

Strawberry Cheesecake Brownie: Strawberry cheesecake with chocolate cream and pink crisp pearls on a fudgy brownie (New)

Flying Fish (Available Feb. 14 only)

Cocoa Breach: Vanilla custard, chocolate bavarois, and feuilletine crunch with a heart-shaped overlay

Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort

Centertown Market (Available through Feb. 14; mobile order available)

Dessert Bites: Mini brownies, white chocolate-dipped strawberry, and raspberry ganache-filled tart with buttercream (New)

Disney’s Contemporary Resort

California Grill (Available Feb. 14 only)

Valrhona Ganache Torte: Whipped vanilla panna cotta, chocolate soil, strawberry gel, raspberry ganache macaron, and a chocolate-covered strawberry (New)

Contempo Café (Available Feb. 10 through 14; mobile order available)

Chocolate-covered Strawberry Cake: Chocolate cake filled with strawberry jam topped with strawberry buttercream and ganache

Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort

Barcelona Lounge (Available through Feb. 14)

Passion Éclair: Choux pastry filled with a tart passion fruit ganache and topped with swirls of strawberry ganache, crisp white chocolate pearls, and chocolate hearts (New)

Three Bridges Bar and Grill at Villa del Lago (Available Feb. 10 through 14)

Guava Cheesecake: Guava and lime cheesecake on a coconut lime crust with strawberry variations and sugared puff pastry hearts (New)

Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

Gasparilla Island Grill (Available through Feb. 14; mobile order available)

Almond Cheesecake Heart: Heart-shaped almond cheesecake with chocolate sponge cake enrobed in dark chocolate (New)

Disney’s Old Key West Resort and Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa

Good’s Food to Go and The Artist’s Palette (Available through Feb. 14; mobile order available)

Love Letter Cupcake: Chocolate cupcake, strawberry pastry cream, chocolate mousse, and buttercream

Disney’s Riviera Resort

Le Petit Café (Available Feb. 10 through 14)

Valentine’s Day Chocolate Box with a raspberry macaron, hazelnut praline truffles, and Riviera brownie

Topolino’s Terrace (Available Feb. 10 through 14)

Cupid’s Plated Dessert: Amaretto mousse, fruits rouge reduction, dark chocolate crumble, and raspberry sorbet (New)

Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort

Kona Island (Available Feb. 9 through 14)

Stitch and Angel Date Night: The ‘perfect pair’ of vanilla cupcakes – one with chocolate and peanut butter mousse filling and the other with peanut butter mousse and jelly filling (New)

Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter and Riverside

Sassagoula Floatworks and Food Factory and Riverside Mill Food Court (Available through Feb. 14; mobile order available)

Dessert Bites: Mini brownies, white chocolate-dipped strawberry, and raspberry ganache-filled tart with buttercream (New)

Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

Roaring Fork (Available Feb. 10 through 14; mobile order available)

Love Bug Marshmallow: Strawberry marshmallow with a ganache center on a graham cracker cookie (New)

Honey Bee Mousse: White chocolate Earl Grey mousse with honey-lemon gelée center on almond cake (New) (Wheat/Gluten Friendly)

Disney’s Yacht Club Resort

The Market at Ale & Compass (Available through Feb. 14; mobile order available)

Sweets For My Sweet: Layers of cream cheese mousse, strawberry filling, vanilla cake, and a crispy strawberry vanilla base with glaçage and white chocolate décor (New)

Amorette’s Patisserie (Available Feb. 10 through 14)

Valentine’s Entremet: Champagne strawberry mousse, strawberry pate de fruit, vanilla chiffon, and dark chocolate crunch (New)

Beauty and the Beast (New)

Raspberry Éclair: Raspberry panna cotta, raspberry jam, lemon curd, and raspberry crispies (New)

Amorette’s Heart: Cherry mousse, chocolate biscuit, hibiscus lemonade mousse, and pistachio crunch (New)

Strawberry Cheesecake: New York cheesecake, strawberry crunch, fresh strawberries, and meringue kisses (New)

Little Love Strawberries: Strawberries dipped in ruby chocolate, white chocolate, and strawberry chocolate (New)

The Ganachery

Sparkling Strawberry Square (Available through Feb. 14)

Valentine Marshmallow Pop (Available through Feb. 14)

Sweetheart Minnie Mouse Pinata (Available through Feb. 28)

Strawberry S’more (New) (Available through Feb. 14)

Sprinkles (Available through Feb. 19)

Raspberry Chocolate Chip Cupcake + Layer Cake: Chocolate chip-studded Belgian dark chocolate cake topped with luscious raspberry frosting

Heartthrob Red Velvet: Red velvet cake topped with cream cheese frosting finished with our exclusive blend from Fancy Sprinkles

I Love You Box: Four red velvet, four vanilla, and four raspberry chocolate chip cupcakes

XOXO Box: Three dark chocolate, three red velvet, three vanilla, and three raspberry chocolate chip cupcakes

Swirls on the Water (Available through Feb. 28)

Rosa Regale DOLE Whip Float: Rosa Regale Sparkling Red Wine, DOLE Whip strawberry, and a chocolate covered strawberry

Valentine’s Day Red Velvet Cone: Chocolate soft-served swirled with DOLE Whip strawberry served in a red velvet cone and topped with a chocolate-covered shortbread cookie (New)

Vivoli Il Gelato (Available through Feb. 28)

The Love Potion: Float with vanilla gelato, Fanta Strawberry, and whipped cream

Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Tiffins Restaurant (Available Feb. 14 only)

Chocolate Raspberry Martini and Flourless Cake Duo: Chocolate and raspberry martini served with a flourless chocolate cake, white chocolate cremeux, and raspberry pearls (New) (Gluten/ Wheat Friendly)

Connections Café (Available Feb. 14 only)

Chocolate Liege Waffle (New)

Le Cellier (Available Feb. 14 only)

Chateaubriand for Two: 16-oz Chateaubriand with crab mac & cheese, grilled

jumbo asparagus, béarnaise sauce and au poivre sauce

jumbo asparagus, béarnaise sauce and au poivre sauce Valentine’s Day Dessert: Valrhona dark chocolate mousse, strawberry cake, strawberry gelato, and raspberry meringue

The Hollywood Brown Derby (Available Feb. 10 through 14)

Red Velvet White Chocolate Mousse: Red velvet white chocolate mousse atop a chocolate cookie

The Trolley Car Café (Available Feb. 10 through 14)

Red Velvet Whoopie Pie: Red velvet cake filled with cream cheese buttercream topped with strawberry buttercream