New Flyover Road Available For Drivers Near Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom

Those driving across Walt Disney World Property near the Magic Kingdom will find a new flyover road to use that will take them to destinations near the park with ease.

What’s Happening:

A new flyover near the Magic Kingdom is now open for drivers to use the next time they are driving through the Walt Disney World Resort.

The flyover, designed to aid congestion around the Magic Kingdom parking lot, now takes passengers heading towards some of the Walt Disney World Golf courses, Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort and Spa, and Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort directly to that side of the Seven Seas Lagoon, in lieu of driving up the same smaller road that leads up to Disney’s Wilderness Lodge, Disney’s Contemporary Resort, and the Transportation and Ticket Center.

Those driving the road will now find the split on approach to the Magic Kingdom Parking Toll Plaza, heading to the left to overshoot the parking lot and the exit to Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort and Campground, where one of the new blue road signs that are popping up property-wide will greet them and direct them to their destination.

Again, the flyover will take the guests toward Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort, Shades of Green, Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort, and Disney’s Palm and Magnolia Golf Courses. Those drivers staying to the right will find themselves on the same road that has been in existence for quite some time that can still access the above listed destinations, though it might be an exercise in drivers’ patience, and take a bit more time than the flyover would.