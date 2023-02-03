Knott’s Berry Farm To No Longer Enforce Chaperone Policy on Saturdays

Knott’s Berry Farm has changed their chaperone policy once again, announcing that it will no longer be in effect on Saturdays beginning this weekend.
What’s Happening:
- Following an incident that took place last July, Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park, CA implemented a new chaperone policy, which, according to their site, enforced that all guests ages 17 years old or younger must be accompanied by a chaperone who is at least 21 years old in order to enter the park, with this chaperone being required to show a valid photo ID with their date of birth.
- Furthermore, each designated chaperone will only be able to accompany a maximum of three underage guests and will need to remain with them at all times. Unaccompanied minors found inside the park are subject to ejection.
- Notably, this policy was announced to be in effect on Fridays and Saturdays “until further notice.”
- Now, Knott’s Berry Farm has announced that the Chaperone Policy will no longer be in effect on Saturdays. The park has stated that they are always evaluating safety policies and will make modifications based on the needs and behaviors they are seeing in the park.
- Knott’s also reiterated that safety will always be their top priority.
- In September, the park changed their recently implemented Chaperone Policy to allow for younger fans of their legendary Halloween event, Knott’s Scary Farm, the ability to attend, allowing one guest who is age 21 or older to chaperone up to five guests under the age of 18. They even further enticed park guests with a special offer saying that any chaperone who accompanies 5 minors, all with valid paid admission for that evening’s event, will be given one complimentary admission to use for that night only. Limit one complimentary chaperone ticket per 5 minors.
- The new rule change doesn’t come with any special offer like the Knott’s Scary Farm amendment, and will be in effect starting today, February 3rd, 2023.